Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:45 pm
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 11:45 a.m. Friday of an issue at the jail.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:58 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 12:11 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Belair Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:55 p.m. Saturday of a missing person in the county.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:36 p.m. Saturday of a firearms/weapons complaint.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:06 a.m. Sunday of a possible sex crime on Main Street, Utica.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:37 p.m. Sunday of vandalism at the jail.
• The police department received a report at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism on W. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday of disorderly conduct on First Street in Mission Hill.
• The police department received a report at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday of a theft on Cedar Terrace.
• The police department received a report at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday of disorderly conduct on E. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday of a threat of harm or violence on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday of possible domestic violence on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday of a theft on Walnut Street.
• The police department received several reports of fireworks complaints Tuesday.
• The sheriff’s office received several reports of fireworks complaints throughout the holiday weekend and Fourth of July.
