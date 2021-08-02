VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota proudly announces a new collegiate partnership with the TeamMates Mentoring Program. Starting Oct. 1, high school seniors in the TeamMates Mentoring Program will be able to apply for the USD TeamMates Scholarship.
The TeamMates program will integrate with USD’s Coyote Career Kickstart program to offer a scholarship to four TeamMates mentees who have been in the middle or high school program for at least three years. TeamMates mentees who are accepted into the Kickstart program will receive a renewable partial housing scholarship valued at approximately $2,200 per year, in addition to the $1,000 Kickstart scholarship.
“This partnership represents yet another way that USD is making college accessible and affordable for more students,” says Linda Halliburton, USD’s Coyote Career Kickstart director. “It also provides a clear pathway for students who currently are participating in the TeamMates program.”
Students who apply for the scholarship must have a minimum cumulative high school GPA of 2.5. Recipients must attend USD in the fall of 2022 as a full-time student taking at least 12 credit hours per semester and plan to live on-campus. The scholarship is competitive and is renewable for eight semesters.
“We are absolutely thrilled at the partnership TeamMates has established with USD,” said Jaci McKeever, TeamMates+ coordinator. “Supporting a renewable scholarship for four of our mentees each year will generate a tremendous impact in the lives of each of those students.”
Founded in 1991 by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne, the mission of the TeamMates Mentoring Program is to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring. During the 2019-2020 school year, TeamMates served more than 10,400 students across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota. TeamMates+ Mentoring extends the program and gives mentees the support and encouragement of a mentor while students complete a post-secondary education program.
The Coyote Career Kickstart program provides scholarship support, mentorship, paid work experiences, and leadership and professional development resources to students. To learn more about the Kickstart program, visit usd.edu/kickstart.
