Most people may not recall an accident involving a runaway truck on the north edge of Yankton earlier this fall, but there is one person that will likely never forget it: the driver of the Yankton school bus that was nearly hit.
Dale Bromley, a driver for the Yankton School District and a bus driver for 20 years, was taking students home on Oct. 13 when he realized that something was very wrong with the truck headed his way.
“I was northbound on Highway 81 and there was a truck coming southbound — and there was quite a bit of traffic, but I usually scan pretty well so I know what’s going on all around me,” Bromley told the Press & Dakotan. “I noticed the truck was starting to cross the median and I could tell that he was coming pretty much directly at me.”
Bromley had 15 children on the school bus and was in the right lane. The approaching truck was loaded with 80,000 pounds of corn. In a split second, Bromley assessed the situation and got the bus safely out of the truck’s way.
“I’m thinking, ‘If this gentleman is sleeping, I can’t go into the northbound passing lane because he might wake up and adjust, seeing he’s coming towards a bus, and get in the northbound passing lane,’” Bromley said. “I realized that wasn’t the case, because he kept coming straight at me and, for an instant, I wondered if this was a guy who wanted to take out a school bus.”
As distressing as that thought was, a bus driver must try to quickly think of all the possibilities when there are lives at stake, he said, and he quickly determined that the truck, which was approaching at an angle, was not aiming at the bus.
“Then I scanned up into the driver’s window and could not see a driver,” Bromley said. “When I didn’t see a person, I thought, ‘This guy had a heart attack and he fell over.’”
That’s when Bromley said he realized that the truck would continue its approach, entering and passing through the northbound passing lane at that angle.
“I broke hard; I veered to the left into the passing lane,” Bromley said. “He crossed within five feet of my bumper and I could actually see the kernels of the corn.’”
At that point, Bromley said it looked like the truck, which was going at a high speed, was going to rocket directly into the Culver’s restaurant along Highway 81.
It did not. According to news reports that day, it charged through a portion of the Culver’s parking lot and then the Menard’s parking lot, striking a few vehicles, before coming to rest in a ditch.
No one was hurt — not even the truck driver, who was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“I went ahead and called it in, and I finished my route,” Bromley said. “I asked the kids on the bus, ‘Did anyone see where that truck went?’ and all the kids in the back said, ‘What truck?’”
A couple of the younger children who sat in the front of the bus told their parents what had happened. Parents began emailing Bromley that day with their thanks, he said.
At the November Yankton School Board meeting, Superintendent Wayne Kindle talked about what happened that day and thanked Bromley for his actions.
“I watched the video — as much as I didn’t want to — I watched it two or three times, just to see Dale’s actions,” Kindle told the school board. “Not only did he avoid a head-on collision, he was calm, he was collected and there was no panic on the bus.”
Had it not been for Dale Bromley, it would have been a terrible event, he said.
“My wife, Connie Bromley, she’s a schoolteacher, and she got access to the video,” Bromley said. “That night, she said, ‘I could have lost my husband.’
I said, “‘No, I never felt like that at all.’”
