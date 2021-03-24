HURON — The South Dakota Natural Resources Conservation Service will hold their regularly scheduled session of the State Technical Committee on Thursday, March 31, 2021, virtually via Microsoft Teams video chat software due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The link for the Microsoft Teams Meeting will be posted on the news page of the SD NRCS Web site (www.sd.nrcs.usda.gov) a few days prior to the meeting. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. CST. Based on the tentative agenda, the meeting may run for approximately one to two hours.
The tentative agenda items for the March 31, 2021, meeting will include: Welcome and Introduction; Congressional Staff Updates; Farm Service Agency Updates, Conservation Reserve Program, Emergency Haying; Soil Health Update; Conservation Innovation Grants; Practice Standard Updates; Engineering; Vegetative; Conservation Implementation Strategy; Program Updates, Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Regional Conservation Partnership Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, Emergency Watershed Program — Floodplain Easements; Emergency Watershed Protection Program; South Dakota Wetland/HEL Compliance Update; Partnership Reports; New State Technical Committee Fact Sheet and the Leopold Conservation Award Winners Informational Sheet.
If you have any additional topics you would like to see included, please contact Kathy Irving, Secretary, Huron State Office, at (605) 352-1200, or via e-mail at kathy.irving@usda.gov.
For more information regarding the meeting, please call our office; or leave a message on our 24-hour Voicemail messaging service by dialing 1-800-872-7502, Extension 1205, or visit the NRCS Web site at www.sd.nrcs.usda.gov.
Persons needing special accommodations should contact Kathy Irving at least one week in advance of the meeting date.
