Monday’s COVID-19 daily update in South Dakota showed the following:
• Total cases rose to 4,586, up 23 from Sunday;
• Total number of tests rose to 35,283, up 378 from Sunday;
• No new deaths reported; the state toll remains at 50;
• The number of active cases stood at 1,121, down 21 from Sunday;
• The total number of hospitalized during the pandemic rose by six to 370. The number currently hospitalized climbed to 99, up 14 from Sunday;
• The number of recoveries statewide rose to 3,415, and increase of 44 from Sunday.
Yankton County’s number of known cases remained at 51. There have been 33 recovered cases. The total number of hospitalizations remained at three.
In Nebraska, 145 new positive tests were reported late Sunday, giving the state a total of 12,134 known cases. Approximately 1,800 new tests were processed; the state has processed a total of 80,027 tests. No new deaths were reported.
