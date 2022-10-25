The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during September 2022:
Roy D. Wilcox, 1206 West 10th St.; Single family home – addition – 4 season porch; $30,000
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during September 2022:
Roy D. Wilcox, 1206 West 10th St.; Single family home – addition – 4 season porch; $30,000
Susan A. Gooden, 406 Capital St.; Single family home – addition – deck; $10,000
Matthew Erlandson, 205 Golf Ln.; Windows; $7,500
Jennifer R. Leader, 1116 Pearl St.; Roofing; $3,500
Robert W. Roberson, 703 Broadway Ave.; Single family home – addition – deck/stair; $15,000
Arnold Pham, 637 Augusta Cir.; Siding/window/door; $18,000
Cynthia Buckman, 705 West 11th St.; Single family home – accessory structure – deck; $2,400
Amber J. Delvaux, 1001 Pearl St.; Roofing; $5,000
Jim Vavra, 402 Mulberry; Commercial – new; $45,000
Amos Decker, 810 Capital St.; Windows; $3,500
Yankton Rivercity Apts. LLC, 904 Pearl St.; Windows; $17,980
James J. Reinhardt, 1004 Karen Dr.; Egress; $8,000
Glenn A. Johnson, 202 Murphy Ln.; Single family home – accessory structure – shed; $3,500
Michael Lemon, 504 Pine St.; Single family home – accessory structure – garage; $50,000
Michael Lemon, 504 Pine St.; Roofing; $10,000
Nicholas J. Westergaard, 900 W. 12th; Door; $2,000
Jeffery A. Hochstein, 2925 Masters Ave.; Single family home – alteration/repair – garage; $60,000
O’Hara Wieseler Fmly Prctctn; Roofing; $10,000
Jennifer Cole, 403 East 9th St.; Roofing; $9,500
Al Jansen, 1118 West 12th St.; Single family home – new; $91,000
River & Birch LLC, 1918 Locust St.; Commercial – alteration/repair – roofing; $16,000
Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 2206 Mulberry St.; Commercial – new; $6,500,000
EASW, Inc., 3104 Douglas Ave.; Commercial – new; $2,900,000
Lloyd Hanes, 2016 Walnut St.; Single family home – accessory structure – deck; $480
Stuart K. Anderson, 907 West 14th St.; Windows; $17,000
Thomas R. Luther, 604 Sawgrass St.; Single family home – accessory structure – shed; $2,000
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 1512 West 26th Street; Single family home – new; $173,338
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 1514 West 26th Street; Single family home – new; $159,881.20
Joseph M. Pochop, 1210 West 11th St.; Roofing; $2,500
Yeriel Carbo Garcia, 909 West St.; Door; $700
———
September 2022 Total Valuation: $10,173,779.20
September 2021 Total Valuation: $1,420,929.40
2022 to Date Valuation: $26,865,470.74
2021 to Date Valuation: $33,021,590.65
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.