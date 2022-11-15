100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 16, 1922
• Friends of Miss Irene Hanlin, former Yankton girl, recognized her in the motion picture film, “The Three Musketeers,” featuring Douglas Fairbanks, which appeared at the Moon Theatre the past two nights. She had a part as one of the maids of honor to the queen.
• The 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Jens Sorensen is in a doctor’s care as the result of swallowing a marble yesterday. The child ruptured a blood vessel in choking and bled profusely, but is now believed to be out of danger.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 16, 1947
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 16, 1972
• Nearing completion is the restoration and protection of stained glass windows in the United Church of Christ (Congregational) building at Fifth and Walnut Sts. by specialists from Minneapolis Art and Church Glass Co., Hopkins, Minn. Not only is some of Yankton history being preserved by the congregation’s decision to raise money to restore the windows, according to the Rev. Orland E. Mitchell, pastor, but 10 new windows are being installed.
• Bill Conkling, Yankton, was elected president of the South Dakota Beer Wholesalers Association during its annual convention in Sioux Falls this week. Conkling, of John A. Conkling Beer Distributors, said next year’s annual meeting has been scheduled for Yankton, probably in November.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 16, 1997
