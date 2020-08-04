YSD Shares Draft Back To School Plan

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 is a year of firsts, the most recent being the release of the Yankton School District’s (YSD draft “Return To School Plan 2020.”
Published on the YSD website last week (www.ysd.k12.sd.us), the draft plan seeks to inform the community about the specifics set for being in school safely during the pandemic. It is also an invitation for community feedback.
So far, that feedback has been good, according the YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle.
“I want to thank our parents for the positive feedback regarding the Yankton School District Back to School Plan 2020,” Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “Parents have asked some really good questions and have appreciated the plan.”
The draft plan is based on current public-health information, and will be adjusted as new data and guidance from public health officials emerge.
Current recommendations in regard to stemming the spread of COVID-19 include: the specifics of symptom screening; hand-washing and hygiene; limits to groups and gatherings; and additional cleaning requirements. Also social distancing of six feet between individuals where possible is required. When social distancing is not possible, staff and students will be required to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) — such as face masks.
“Our intent is to provide in-person learning to the greatest extent possible for all students, while also taking prudent steps to keep our students, staff and community safe,” the document states.
The plan also delves into specifics regarding screening at home and in school, building traffic guidelines and specific cleaning procedures, including the regular opening of windows and exchanging air with the outdoors.
Also in the document, YSD acknowledges that though the coronavirus may cause short-term school closures, classroom quarantines and building closures, YSD’s schools will continue to provide instruction in the fall and throughout the 2020-21 school year.
The draft plan outlines three schooling scenarios that may come into play during the school year:
• School is open with students attending daily or engaged in remote learning due to COVID quarantining or parental preference.
• School is open with a hybrid learning model combining in-person and remote learning through alternating daily schedules to reduce building occupancy numbers.
• One or more schools are closed with all students engaged in remote learning.
Links to additional documents detailing specific policies include: at-home screening, school cleaning and disinfecting protocols, isolation and quarantine, return to school and contact tracing.
Also, general guidelines for the handling of suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are included.
“While the Yankton School District Return To School Plan 2020 is not perfect nor will it answer every question, scenario, or situation, it is a good start as we approach the opening of the 2020-21 school year in the Yankton School District,” Kindle said in the plan’s foreward. “We will work with the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) and our wonderful local health care professionals in determining the best decisions regarding the ‘What If’ scenarios, when they do arise, on a case by case basis.”
In addition to details regarding e-learning participation and communication, the draft plan includes policies regarding technology needs of students and teachers, as well as human needs in terms of mental wellness.
At this time, YSD has opted to continue providing bussing for students during the pandemic in accordance with DOH school-bussing guidelines. Bussing, which puts many people together into a small space for transportation convenience, is a natural risk elevator during this pandemic.
This year, families who want to bus their children to YSD’s schools will have to sign a waiver acknowledging their understanding of the elevated risk associated with bussing and releasing YSD of responsibility of bussing-related COVID claims.
Given the many risks associated with in-person schooling this coming year, YSD is giving families the option to have their children enroll in distance learning from the start of the school year on Aug. 24. The deadline for pre-registering a child for e-learning is Aug. 19. Online and printed forms are available on the district’s website (www.ysd.k12.sd.us).
Students participating in e-learning due to parental choice have specific dates set in the draft plan on which they may rejoin in-person classes.
As the science changes regarding control of the novel coronavirus, the draft plan may change, too.
“It is really important for our parents, staff, students and community to know that this plan is a fluid plan that will most likely have changes throughout the school year,” Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “The plan will continue to be available on the YSD website, and as changes are made, the plan they see on the website will reflect those changes.”
