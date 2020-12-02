New Mask Measure Mulled

A week after it seemed there was little appetite to pursue a mask mandate, the City of Yankton is once again looking at the option to stem the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Yankton City Commission held a first hearing for a mask mandate, Ordinance 1044, that would put the onus of enforcement on businesses and other entities.
Being a first reading, no vote or public comments were taken on the proposed ordinance during Wednesday’s meeting, but the board did take time to discuss the proposal and any changes they wanted to make.
The second reading of the ordinance will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Yankton High School Theater. Social distancing protocols will be enforced along with the Yankton School District’s masking rules.
Notably, the city’s proposed ordinance does not have any penalty or fine for violation, with the current draft reading, “all property and business owners are encouraged and directed to refuse service and turn out all persons refusing to cooperate with the terms of this Ordinance with enforcement assistance provided by the Yankton Police Department under existing laws applicable to trespass.”
City Attorney Ross Den Herder told the commission that the ordinance takes inspiration from other mandates that didn’t include an enforcement mechanism.
“The ordinance you’ve been provided here is an effort to create a mask mandate for the city of Yankton in a manner that empowers the public to do what is right,” he said. “But similar to the approach taken by the City of Sioux Falls, there is not a penalty, fine or jail time or anything of that nature for those who violate. What we’re doing is, we’re encouraging property owners and business owners to exercise their right to refuse service to patrons for any reason or no reason at all as long as it’s not discriminatory in nature. In this case, it’s refusing service to those who refuse to wear a mask in accordance with the ordinance.”
There would be no civil or criminal penalty for property owners refusing to comply with the ordinance.
“There is no way to force it,” Den Herder said. “My hope is, if the commission passes this, that property owners feel empowered to do the right thing to slow the spread of COVID-19 by requiring patrons and employees to follow this.”
The ordinance has a number of exceptions to who must be masked, including children under age 5, those who have been seated in a public place to eat or drink, and those with medical conditions. The ordinance also has a sunset date of March 1, 2021, though it could be suspended earlier by resolution if it is found that vaccination efforts — expected to start in the coming month — are having a major impact on the spread of the disease.
Commissioner Dave Carda praised the ordinance.
“It’s well written, there’s enough examples out there and I think this covers what we want to do for our community,” he said. “I think for Yankton, this gets us what we need.”
Mayor Nathan Johnson said the commission also pulled inspiration from a neighbor of South Dakota’s.
“We looked a lot to Nebraska, actually, because a lot of their larger cities passed very similar ordinances,” Johnson said. “We felt good that this language had been road-tested, so to speak. … We felt that gave us some (assurance) that we were on the right track.”
He said that recent conversations with Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken about their ordinance have given Johnson some extra hope.
“I asked him how the ordinance is working up there because it’s similar to what we’re proposing — it’s an ordinance, it’s the law but there is no direct enforcement mechanism,” Johnson said. “He estimates that their mask usage has gone from 40% to 75% — not scientific, just his observation. … They were also very concerned about the number of calls that would come into their police department. He said, to date, they have only received three calls regarding masks.”
Wednesday’s meeting comes just over a week after the City Commission opted not to pursue a mask mandate or even changes to the current resolution encouraging mask usage.
On Nov. 23, the board held a work session ahead of its regular meeting to decide whether or not to go with an ordinance. While a few commissioners voiced support for the idea, the majority decided to focus more on an educational effort.
When asked what prompted the change over the last week, Dr. Mary Milroy of the city’s Health Board — which last met Monday — said the quickly deteriorating situation had prompted the action.
“The numbers in the state of South Dakota, and locally, are high and have remained higher,” she said. “There’s a certain concern that, as the cold weather approaches and more people are forced indoors due to the weather, that those numbers will continue to persist and to rise.”
She also said the health care situation in the area is growing extremely critical.
“We’re approaching a crisis in the ability of our local health care system to meet the demand unless we do something,” she said. “The last I heard, and this may have changed from (Monday), there were three open beds in the hospital, which means that the health care of our community is at risk.”
While next week’s meeting will be open to the public, the city is promoting a number of venues for people to submit public comment that will be included in the public record, including:
• The city’s Facebook page;
• Emailing written comments to commission@cityofyankton.org;
• Mailing letters to Yankton City Hall, PO Box 176, Yankton, SD 57078;
The comments on YouTube Live from Wednesday’s meeting and the coming special meeting will also be entered. Additionally, emails regarding mask mandates in general that have been sent to the city since Nov. 8 will also be included.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.