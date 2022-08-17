Bigge Honored With First ASHH DAISY Nursing Award
Jeremy Bigge (holding award portfolio and sculpture), with his wife and children is surrounded by co-workers at a recognition ceremony Wednesday. Lindsay Flannery (front right) is shown holding the banner.

 Courtesy Photo

With a newly instituted employee award, a Yankton hospital is adopting the humble daisy, known as a symbol of positivity and purity, to honor its nursing staff.

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) in Yankton awarded its first DAISY Award to Nursing Supervisor and Float Nurse Jeremy Bigge Wednesday morning in the presence of co-workers and family.

