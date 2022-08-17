Bigge Honored With First ASHH DAISY Nursing Award

With a newly instituted employee award, a Yankton hospital is adopting the humble daisy, known as a symbol of positivity and purity, to honor its nursing staff.
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) in Yankton awarded its first DAISY Award to Nursing Supervisor and Float Nurse Jeremy Bigge Wednesday morning in the presence of co-workers and family.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses (licensed practical nurses, LPNs, and registered nurses, RNs) is an international recognition established by the family of Patrick Barnes in 1999 in his memory. Barnes died of an autoimmune disease at age 32.
Patrick’s father, Mark Barnes, and stepmother, Bonnie, founded the DAISY Foundation with the acronym DAISY for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem at its center, Lindsay Flannery, vice president of ASHH Patient Care Services, told the Press & Dakotan.
The Barneses were so impressed with the nursing care their son received during his eight-week hospitalization that they implemented the award as a “thank you” to nurses everywhere for their sensitivity and clinical skill, according to the foundation website.
“Bigge was cross trained through so many departments throughout this organization and serves as one of our nursing supervisors,” she said. “He can manage very complex situations with his patients, and he has the ability to really connect with our patients and our families.”
Anyone can nominate an LPN or RN for the award, which will be given quarterly, Flannery said, noting that Bigge was selected out of a pool of 13 other nominees.
Bigge was nominated by an Avera Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patient after an interaction in which Bigge was able to alleviate the fear that patient was experiencing regarding where he would be discharged. According to the nomination, the patient was set to be discharged back to a facility where he had previously had a poor experience.
The patient was so frustrated with this plan that he stated that “he was ready to head out to the street and did not, due to Jeremy’s encouragement and listening,” the nomination said. Bigge was very supportive and helped him to be willing to go back and try this particular place again.
Bigge, employed at ASHH for exactly 17 years Wednesday, told the Press & Dakotan that the award took him completely by surprise.
“I had no idea. I work with so many great nurses that in no way did I ever think that I was going to (be singled out),” he said. “I work with some of the best people in the world, and I worked in previous hospitals, and this team here is worth that, from the top down.”
Bigge also thanked all the patient care technicians (PCTs) who support the nurses, describing them as the backbone of the hospital.
“I moved to nursing because I was actually pre-med and decided that I like people, that I like seeing them for more than the 15 minutes at a time a doctor gets,” Bigge said. “They say that God has a purpose for everyone. I think that He has made me a nurse, and receiving this award just kind of reiterates that I am doing the right thing.”
As part of the award, Bigge received a certificate and award mementos, as well as a bouquet of daisies and a “Healers’ Touch” stone sculpture, hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe. The statue symbolizes the relationship between nurses, patients and families.
Despite the knowledge that nurses are generally under-appreciated, Bigge has received a lot of positive comments from patients. Those words, along with the DAISY Award, have helped to reinvigorate his love for nursing, he said.
“One of the comments that I got with this DAISY Award is, the patient said I ‘restored his faith in humanity,’” Bigge said. “That was pretty powerful, and it’s really great that we have started giving this award to show appreciation for all the hard work that my co-workers are doing.”
———
For more information about the DAISY Award, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.