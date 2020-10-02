During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission will discuss its assessment plan for COVID-19.
Additionally, the board will discuss approval of the county’s five-year highway plan, two first-readings on rezoning and the future of the drainage ordinance.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Limited seating is available in the commission chambers due to social distancing protocols and the meeting will be livestreamed on the County Commission’s Facebook page.
