Tourism: Park Places

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, Shane Bertsch soon knew the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton was headed for something he had never seen.
Rather than a downturn as he feared, Bertsch – the district park supervisor – saw visitation numbers skyrocket to record levels at the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks site.
“I went out on a Sunday toward the end of March, a day with temperatures in the high 60s, and we had 300 people out here (at the park),” he said. “On a normal March weekend, we might have 20 or 30 people.”
“This was an indication that this was going to be something major, that we hadn’t seen before,” he said. “This started in the early days of COVID, and it just kept going.”
The growth hasn’t slowed down since then, pointing to a banner 2022 as those who discovered Yankton tourism sites during the pandemic liked what they found and are coming back in record waves.
The park district recorded around 60,000 camping units in 2019, with each unit representing a camper staying one night. The number soared to 70,178 camping units in 2020 followed by a rise to 71,050 in 2021.
“When we hit the 70,000 mark, it was something we weren’t even thinking about achieving,” he said. “It’s such a significant increase of more than 10,000 in one year. And we kept doing it the following year.”
And camping units only represent the number of spots, not the number of visitors, Bertsch said. “We could have six people on that spot. And we had increased visitation just for the people coming in for day use. That number skyrocketed,” he said.
The state park uses traffic counters, tabulating 2.34 visitors per vehicle. Based on that formula, Lewis and Clark rose from slightly more than 1 million visitors in 2019 to 1.4 million in 2020 and 1.56 million in 2021.
Will 2022 bring another banner year? Based on early indications, Bertsch believes so.
Campers can make reservations 90 days out, and all weekends through the end of July are already booked. Reservations have remained strong during early June, which normally sees a post-Memorial Day drop.
Tourist trends that started during the pandemic are continuing through the current inflation and higher gas prices, Bertsch said.
“People are staying closer to home, and we’re seeing extended stays. Before, they might have a two- or three-night stay. Now, we were seeing four- to five-night stays per person,” he said. “Some people were taking two weeks. Our maximum stay is for 14 days before you are required to leave for one day.”
Lewis and Clark Rec Area has drawn strong from the region, but the pandemic brought out new tourists whose states were locked down, Bertsch said. Now, more people have discovered the Lewis and Clark Rec Area and are returning even as the pandemic eases in some places, he said. “More people have discovered us. We have been a hidden gem over the years,” he said.
CHECKING OUT THE MNRR
At the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) headquarters in Yankton, a similar situation is playing itself out. Visitor numbers are already increasing ahead of the usual kickoff, ranging from retirees to home-school students.
The free-flowing river provides unique opportunities, according to National Park Service (NPS) Ranger Dugan Smith. The MNRR consists of the 39-mile stretch from Pickstown to Running Water and the 59-mile stretch from Yankton to Ponca State Park.
“People want to go to access areas, and we’re seeing more recreation on the river than previously. The region of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska continues to be our main source of visitors, but we’re seeing other places, too,” he said.
“I think many people took the river for granted. We’re promoting more activities and events to show how great it is for a vacation and getting away from the rat race of today’s world.”
Smith expects a move toward “stay-cations” where people can make greater use of their time and money. In addition, visitors have discovered the MNRR provides a fun, safe, family-oriented destination at a lower cost, he added.
The MNRR recently partnered with others to sponsor the annual Missouri Watershed Education Festival and the Missouri River Clean-Up. The NPS is also partnering with the June 11 Lake Yankton Festival, held in conjunction with Homestead Day sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Rec Area.
The MNRR staff includes a full-time law enforcement staff member, adding to safety and compliance with rules on the river, Smith said.
In addition, Smith and other staff members will hit the road with the Mobile Ranger Station, offering a traveling educational exhibit about the river and the people who have lived along it.
“It has become a great resource for reaching more people,” Smith said.
The tourist and recreation season looks extremely promising if two May events provide any indication, according to Tom Downs, the MNRR chief of interpretation, education and outreach.
The Missouri Watershed Education Festival drew 350 students from six schools, while the Missouri River Clean-Up proved successful even though it was cut short because of the weather, Downs said.
“I think the success gives us a good sign that people are antsy and ready to get out. They also take a great deal of pride in the river,” he said. “We want to see more people in the parks and on the river. Our job is to help them experience a great time.”
As chief of interpretation, Downs is planning more educational events. As one of its next activities, the MNRR will partner with others for the Lake Yankton Festival.
Downs, who joined the MNRR last July, plans to hold events up and down the river celebrating its rich history and culture.
“This place is filled with history. We have a full staff coming on for interpretation,” he said. “I plan to stretch events along the river, and we have six interpreters split up into teams to cover more ground.”
Downs also wants to organize more star gazing opportunities. He has scheduled an Aug. 12 watch at Spirit Mound near Vermillion and hopefully more as conditions allow.
In addition, Downs plans educational and entertaining programs for audiences of all ages. They include a June 12 event at Clay County Park with the Mobile Ranger Station honoring the river, a June 29 kayaking clinic at the Lake Yankton boat ramp, and short programs June 29 for children and teenagers at the Yankton Community Library and June 30 at the North Sioux City library.
“This park is very young as national parks go,” Downs said. “People are still discovering it and understanding what there is to do. We want people to get out on the river and become comfortable with it.”
A GREAT YEAR AHEAD
While the MNRR works on expanding its schedule, the NPS plans to return its programs and other events full force after two years of the pandemic, Bertsch said.
“During 2020, we didn’t have a naturalist program because people couldn’t gather in groups,” he said. “The programming last year wasn’t as much as a normal year. This year, we’re excited to have our naturalist program and other activities.”
The Lewis and Clark Rec Area also plans to offer a full range of nature, bike and multi-use trails, Bertsch said. The staff also looks forward to more interaction with visitors after previously maintaining their distance because of the pandemic, he added.
With the growing visitor numbers, the district park has made a number of changes to accommodate not only more people but also more demands for larger campsites and electricity.
The NPS had added another comfort station at the Yankton site and a handicapped fishing dock at White Crane and is working with the Lewis and Clark Resort and Marina on its plan for expansion and improvements.
Other improvements include extending the shorter campsites to accommodate the larger campers and other vehicles. The 45 camp pads currently less than 60 feet long will be expanded to 75 feet long. In addition, electricity at sites with 30-amp service will be increased to 50-amp service.
Another positive note: Lewis and Clark Rec Area will be fully staffed for the coming season. This year, a late surge in hiring has brought the site to full staffing at a time when many place cannot fill job vacancies.
Like his MNRR counterparts, Bertsch looks for more “stay-cations” and people remaining closer to home because of higher gas prices and inflation. However, he anticipates that people will still come out in droves for some type of getaway.
“There is such a pent-up demand among people,” he said. “We encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the parks. We’re within a short driving distance for our main draw, which is 50% South Dakota, 45% Nebraska and Iowa, with the other 5% from other places.”
Visitors can take advantage of a new real-time system for making reservations and using Google maps to view a current image of their desired site, Bertsch said.
“Lewis and Clark Recreation Area is one of the most popular areas in the state, behind Custer State Park, Mount Rushmore and the Badlands out west,” he said. “We are a really attractive area, and more people have learned about us.”
Smith advised planning ahead to take in all of the features found in the region.
“You can go other places that offer one amazing thing,” he said. “Here, you’re close to home that offers a lot of amazing things.”
