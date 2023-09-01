VERMILLION — Typically, people associate October with Halloween, fall festivities and the celebrations that this season brings forth.
But for many, it is also a milestone in their victory over domestic violence.
“October was first declared as the National Domestic Violence Awareness month in 1989,” according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN).
This problem has a deep local impact, too.
“Domestic violence is more than just one incident,” said Sandie Sullivan, executive director of Domestic Violence Safe Option Services (DVSOS) in Vermillion.
She added, “You could be called names. Someone may try to control where you go, what you do and who you see. You could also be financially abused, threatened or physically assaulted.”
This ongoing violence in our communities is what’s causing the awareness to be highlighted now and not just for the month of October.
The DVSOS organization currently needs volunteers to step forward from the community to help due to their staff shortage this year. “Our funding was cut short this year. We didn’t receive what we requested in grant monies. We need help. We need monetary donations and supplies.”
The community will benefit from the support, donations and resources received, she said.
“We need cleaning supplies, personal care supplies, diapers, gift cards and things that help people move into a new place to live,” she added.
Those needs don’t include clothing or food because of program guidelines, she added.
The Office of Violence against Women (OVW) describes domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another.”
Statistics from the National Domestic Violence Hotline indicated that, on average, “20 people per minute are physically abused in the United States. This equates to more than 10 million men and women per year.”
“On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide,” the hotline noted.
Records indicate that, “victims of abuse lose a total of 8 million days of paid work each year. “Studies also connect the relationship of intimate partner violence with depression and suicidal behavior,” the hotline said.
Sullivan said, the mission of DVSOS, is “to provide confidentiality, support, resources and safety for all individuals that need our services. We service the Clay, Union, and Turner counties free of charge, 24 hours, 7 days week…. we provide confidentiality, support, resources and safety for all individuals that need their services,” she said.
“The most important thing to know is that it’s happening in our community. It happens right next door to us, it may be happening to someone you know and probably more than one person you know,” she said.
Sometimes those who need help are afraid to step forward.
“Our confidentiality protocols are strong and of the highest levels,” she said. “The reason for that is to keep people safe. We are intentional about supplying safe resources.”
When referencing the support that DVSOS provides, she said, each case is different.
“We go to court with them, we offer transportation and we offer safe places for them to go. We’ll also supply them with their basic needs when they escape from abuse,” she said.
She said the DVSOS serves the entire community. “We don’t discriminate. We serve all genders, races, sexual orientations, social classes and cultural backgrounds,” she said.
Meanwhile, those needing help outside of the counties that DVSOS services, Cassie Nagel, Executive Director of River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) in Yankton said, “We work closely with Sandie Sullivan to support her. We also service the University of South Dakota (USD) campus.”
Nagel, a 2018 USD graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies, added, “All I know is that I want to change the system. I want to change the way the system interacts with survivors.”
RCDVC, in partnership with DVSOS, extends its help to those in need across Yankton, Clay, Union, the southern half of Hutchinson and Turner, Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties.
“We offer a 24/7 crisis hotline, our own secure and video monitored shelter, help with protection orders, safe visitation and exchanges for families with children and many resources that contribute to their rehabilitation,” Nagel said.
“Our mission is to provide a safe haven to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse. It’s our priority to break the cycle of these traumas in our community through survivor empowerment, advocacy, education and social change.”
While “domestic Violence Month is still a month away, the public must address the issue year- round.
“The community must see this as a community issue. It will take every single one of us to prevent and make a difference with transformative change due to this issue,” she said. “We need to get everyone to see that they’re part of the solution here. Historically, this has been a difficult conversation to have but going forward it doesn’t have to be,” she said.
Domestic violence effects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 9 men, she said.
“We want to get people to understand that there are a lot of different dynamics to abuse. Domestic violence can happen to all ages across all spans of life, including the elderly.”
As for the upcoming Domestic Violence Month, Anna Meredith, education and survivor services supervisor at RCDVC, said, “This October, we will have a vigil candlelight to honor survivors in the community. We also want to honor the lives of those that was lost.”
For those looking to attend, the event will be held on Oct. 19 from 7-8 p.m. at Riverside Park amphitheater. Meredith said people are encouraged to start arriving around 6:30 p.m.
Nagel added, “This is a big problem that we’re tackling. It’s an issue that we all have to be invested in. Our impact is defined by what we do right now. We need to see this as a public health issue. My hope is that we can and continue to make a difference.”
———
For more information visit:
Facebook: @dvsafeoptions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.