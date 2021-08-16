The National Organic Program (NOP) has published the Third Quarter enforcement dashboard for fiscal year 2021. The dashboard provides an at-a-glance update on our enforcement activities for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021 (July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021).
Fraudulent certificates, settlement summaries, administrator decisions, administrative law judge decisions and judicial officer decisions are posted as soon as they can be made public on the website. Access these individual enforcement actions on the Organic Enforcement web page.
The NOP is committed to providing information to the organic community in a way that is useful and supports robust enforcement of the regulations worldwide. They are continually looking for ways to improve their reporting tools and welcome feedback on the report format. Send comments to Sonya.Backus@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.