Ravnsborg Pullout Shakes Up AG Field

With his decision not to seek another term, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has shaken up the AG race just days before his impeachment trial is to begin.
In a Friday email to Austin Goss of Dakota News Now, Ravnsborg confirmed reports he wasn’t seeking another term as attorney general regardless of the outcome of his June 21-22 impeachment trial in Pierre.
The South Dakota House impeached Ravnsborg last April. The 36-31 vote met the minimum number of votes needed for impeachment, the first of a South Dakota constitutional officer.
Next week, the South Dakota Senate will hear his impeachment trial — which is a political, not a legal, process — with 24 of 35 votes needed for his removal from office.
The impeachment trial ends just before the South Dakota Republican Party convention June 23-25 in Watertown. During that time, GOP delegates will choose the party’s AG nominee for the November general election.
With Ravnsborg’s exit from the race, two GOP candidates currently remain in the running: former attorney general Marty Jackley and current state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) director David Natvig.
Ravnsborg, a Yankton resident, won the AG’s office in 2018, emerging from a GOP field and defeating Democrat Randy Seiler in the general election.
Ravnsborg’s decision against another run could affect the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) candidate field, a Democratic official said Monday.
“In previous media statements, Randy Seiler indicated he would likely only run if Jason Ravnsborg was the Republican nominee,” SDDP spokeswoman Olivia Strom told the Press & Dakotan.
South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes was not immediately available for comment.
During the past two years, Ravnsborg has dealt with legal and political problems. He was driving the car during a September 2020 fatal crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever near Highmore.
Ravnsborg initially told a 911 dispatcher that he may have hit a deer but was unsure. He said he didn’t realize it was a person until finding Boever’s body the next day.
Ravnsborg issued a statement following the discovery of Boever’s body and the start of the investigation, but he has offered few other public comments since that time.
He pleaded no contest last August to two misdemeanor traffic charges in connection with the crash. He paid a $500 fine on each count and received no jail time. He has also reached a settlement with Boever’s widow.
Despite calls for his resignation from Gov. Kristi Noem and others, Ravnsborg has declined to leave office. He has denied wrongdoing and has maintained that he has performed his duties.
The Legislature considered impeachment based on the crash and Ravnsborg’s conduct following it.
District 18 Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), both attorneys, were appointed to serve on the House Select Committee on Investigation. House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) served as chair, while Stevens served as vice chair.
On a split along party lines, the committee voted 7-2 not to recommend impeachment. Stevens joined the GOP majority, while Cwach and the other Democrat on the committee cast the two dissenting votes.
Despite the committee’s recommendation, the South Dakota House impeached Ravnsborg on two articles. The first charge deals with committing crimes causing someone’s death. The second deals with his conduct after the crash, including statements made to law enforcement offices and using his office in a way that could interfere with the investigation.
Following impeachment, he has been temporarily suspended from performing his duties under state law until he is acquitted of the articles.
If the Senate approves either of the two articles, the members will then vote whether to permanently bar Ravnsborg from future public office in South Dakota.
The Senate has adopted rules for the impeachment trial, with a time limit for each side to present its case. There is no time limit for Ravnsborg if he chooses to testify before the full Senate.
If Ravnsborg is acquitted, he can resume his duties and complete his term. If he is convicted, Noem will appoint an interim replacement until the new attorney general take office in January 2023.
The winner of the South Dakota attorney general’s race receives a four-year term.
