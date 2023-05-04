Wife’s Motions Denied

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Cedar County judge has denied a defendant’s request to drop three charges against her — including first-degree murder — connected with an August 2022 quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.
Judge Bryan Meismer filed his order Tuesday in Cedar County District Court at Hartington.
Carrie Jones, 44, of Laurel faces the murder charge for one of the four deaths that occurred Aug. 4. The northeast Nebraska community has about 1,000 residents.
Besides murder, she faces charges of tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony.
Her husband, Jason Jones, is charged with the fatal shooting of four Laurel residents in their two respective residences and then setting the homes on fire. He faces four charges of first-degree murder, two charges of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The victims were 86-year-old Gene Twiford and 85-year-old Janet Twiford, and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford, in one home, and 53-year-old Michele Ebeling in another home.
The Twifords lived three blocks from the Joneses, while Ebeling lived across the street from the two suspects.
In Nebraska, an accessory — in this case, Carrie Jones — can be charged with the same crime as the principal perpetrator.
At her February preliminary hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Doug Luebe ruled that sufficient evidence existed for Carrie Jones’ charges and bound her over to district court.
In the plea abatement motion, defense attorney Nate Stratton said the prosecution had not shown in any way that Carrie Jones had killed Gene Twiford or encouraged her husband to commit the act. Stratton further argued that Carrie Jones had not assisted her husband with his alleged crimes and had not done anything to aid and abet him.
As a result, Stratton called for dismissal of the charges against Carrie Jones.
In his ruling, Meismer found facts existed for binding Carrie Jones over to district court for further proceedings. The judge noted a plea in abatement may be made when there is a defect in the record or as a means to challenge the sufficiency of evidence at a preliminary hearing.
At a preliminary hearing, the evidence need only show a crime was committed and probable cause existed to believe the accused committed it, Meismer said.
“Noting first and foremost the low burden of proof required of the state at this stage of the proceedings, the court finds that sufficient evidence was presented to support all three counts charged in the information, and therefore the defendant’s Plea in Abatement is denied,” the judge added.
At the preliminary hearing, investigators described what they said were the motive and chain of events leading to the quadruple homicides. They stated the Joneses’ alleged roles before, during and after the victims’ deaths.
Carrie Jones allegedly pressured her husband to kill Gene Twiford, who she said had been verbally harassing her for three years. She alleged Twiford would make sexual comments toward her in front of the Joneses’ house and at the post office and a store in town.
On Aug. 3, the Joneses got into an argument, with Carrie later telling investigators she pointed a loaded handgun at her husband and then held a knife to his neck. Carrie told her husband that he needed to stop Twiford’s alleged harassment, or she would take action.
The next day, Jason Jones allegedly killed the four victims. He allegedly entered the Twiford home to find Gene and was surprised to discover Janet and Dana Twiford, who Jason Jones allegedly didn’t know existed.
In addition, Jason Jones allegedly killed Ebeling because the Joneses thought Ebeling and her boyfriend “were weird.”
Carrie Jones has been charged not only with encouraging Gene Twiford’s death but also assisting her husband after the fact. She tended to Jason Jones’s burns allegedly sustained during the arsons, didn’t call 911 or take him for medical care and hid or destroyed his clothes and other evidence, according to investigators’ testimony.
In addition, authorities contend she wasn’t immediately forthcoming with information. They cited her knowledge of the possible motive and that her husband allegedly confessed to her that he had shot Ebeling and had also been at the Twiford home.
Stratton filed the plea abatement motion Feb. 23. Meismer gave both the prosecution and defense until April 17 to file briefs. He then took the matter under advisement, filing his decision this week.
As a result of Meismer’s ruling, Carrie Jones will remain charged with the crimes and move to her next proceeding. She and her husband are scheduled for separate May 22 arraignments in Cedar County District Court in Hartington.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Jason Jones. Defense attorney Todd Lancaster had argued for the court to quash portions of the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional. Meismer ruled against the motion, leaving the death penalty on the table.
Jason Jones remains in custody at a Lincoln, Nebraska, correctional facility. His initial $5 million bond has been revoked and changed to no bond.
Carrie Jones remains in the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska. Her bond has been set at $1 million/10%, meaning she must post $100,000.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.