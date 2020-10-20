PIERRE — The Agricultural Land Assessment Implementation and Oversight Advisory Task Force, chaired by Sen. Gary Cammack (R-Union Center), will hold its first meeting of the 2020 Interim on Friday, Oct. 23, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and remain at least six feet apart.
Members will receive an update from the Department of Revenue that includes a presentation of the extra tools in the new soil tables, an explanation of how the landowner request form works, and a report on the educational efforts delivered to counties this summer. There is also time reserved for public testimony and for the committee to discuss matters of interest.
The meeting agenda can be viewed online at https://sdlegislature.gov/docs/Interim/2020/agendas/AALA10232020.pdf .
