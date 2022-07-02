Local emergency responders came to the aid of a female who had fallen onto a ledge under Discovery Bridge Friday night.
According to a press release, a report was received at 8:36 p.m. Friday of a female screaming under the bridge. The Yankton Police Department, Yankton County EMS and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the female on one of the bridge’s ledges.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Yankton police in closing down northbound traffic on the bridge while Search and Rescue hoisted the female to safety.
She was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for unknown injuries.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks also assisted at the scene.
