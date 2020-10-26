2020 Community Feast Canceled Due To Virus

In what would have been its 25th year, the Yankton Community Holiday Feast has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Usually held the night before Thanksgiving, the Community Feast is not so much a food distribution as it is a fellowship event, according to Don Edwards, one of the event’s founders.
“It’s all about people coming, not just to eat, but getting together, meeting new people and sitting down with people you don’t even know and having a dinner,” Edwards said. “It isn’t just for people who need a meal. It’s for everybody.”
The Community Feast has been held at several locations over the years, most recently at Yankton’s Calvary Baptist Church.
“This has worked out super,” Edwards said. “They have a huge dining room and kitchen, and we have room for 600 people to sit down at a time to eat.”
Planning started in June when novel coronavirus spread was much lower and organizers did not feel that the Community Feast would be a safety issue, he said.
“Then, this last three or four weeks, the COVID really jumped up,” Edwards said. “More and more of us in the community were getting COVID, and none of us on the committee felt that it was a thing we should have, because it’s in close quarters.”
Volunteers work in the kitchen packed together — without the ability to physically distance six feet or more — and attendees sit next to people they don’t know, he said.
“We did not want to be the ones to cause a big hit of COVID,” Edwards said. “I think the church was fine with having more of a meal delivery, but we just didn’t feel that was the way to go.”
In addition to the in-person dining, the Community Feast delivers meals to those who can’t get out. Last year, over 300 meals were delivered, but delivering 3,000 meals this year was not really what the Community Feast was about, Edwards said.
“The purpose was to get people the night before Thanksgiving, especially people that didn’t have any place to go, who were going to eat their meal — probably a TV dinner — by themselves,” Edwards said. “The Community Feast was something they could come to and be with people for Thanksgiving, have a meal and enjoy themselves.”
The idea for the feast was born in the mid-1990s and came out of a conversation between Edwards and his friend, the late Steven “Chopper” Johnson.
“We were talking about our favorite holidays,” Edwards said. “We both agreed that Thanksgiving was our favorite holiday, and that we’d like to do something for the community on our favorite holiday.”
Before they knew it, the duo was working with various groups in town to organize the first Community Feast.
The first non-profit agency involved with the project was the Prairie Freedom Center, which did a great deal of the initial groundwork involved with setting up the event, including organizing volunteers and raising donations.
“After a few years, it evolved into a group of people taking their parts and working together,” Edwards said.
Last year, organizers estimate the Community Feast drew 2,500-3,000 attendees and had over 100 volunteers working the event, he said.
Though this year’s event is canceled, organizers are already looking toward 2021.
“We want to do it next year if we are able to safely,” Edwards said. “This is just a one-year hiatus.
“Have a good Thanksgiving, be safe, social distance, and, hopefully, we’ll see you next year.”
