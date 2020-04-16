The Yankton City Commission adopted a Safer At Home Advisory for residents at Monday’s meeting. On the recommendation of the recently established health board, the City Commission is asking residents to remain at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary trips to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The advisory incorporates guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive orders.
To help slow the spread of the virus, residents should stay at home except for the trips for essential goods and services, or solitary/household outdoor recreation for physical and emotional well-being:
• Limit visits to grocery and retail stores to once per week or use pick-up or delivery services.
• When it is necessary to visit grocery and/or retail stores, households shall choose a designated shopper to do the shopping for the entire household in order to reduce the number of people in the store(s). Shoppers shall remember to remain at least six feet away from others in the store.
• Whenever possible, avoid taking any children on any essential shopping trips.
• Residents returning from extended trips or spending the winter in warmer climates shall self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
• Residents should support local businesses that promote social distancing and that demonstrate compliance with CDC guidelines.
• Residents are encouraged to participate in organized religious activities only via remote or drive-in options as available.
• Even while adhering to the 10-person gathering limitation, residents are directed not to participate in voluntary in-person gatherings of any size outside of their immediate household.
• Attend routine medical appointments, but follow the guidance of their medical providers and always call ahead if feeling sick.
• Residents may continue to go to the pharmacy to pick up medications but shall use drive-through or delivery services whenever possible.
In addition, residents are reminded to continue to practice good respiratory hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow, wash hands often, disinfect surfaces frequently, avoid touching their face and strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Consistent with current CDC guidance, residents over the age of 2 who do not have trouble breathing should wear face coverings when they are in public areas away from their homes and yards and have the potential to be in proximity to others. Such face coverings shall not be used as a substitute for social distancing, which is vital for slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
Yankton residents should be mindful of their mental health, and may continue to engage in outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running or biking, provided that individuals strictly comply with social distancing and all other measures as advised by the CDC.
Residents should be good neighbors to those around them and help others if able, keeping in mind that it remains critical to use safe practices as recommended by the CDC.
Residents should support local businesses to the greatest extent possible while strictly abiding by CDC and local guidelines. Businesses not required to close or otherwise bound by the 10-person gathering limitations shall, whenever possible, limit their patron occupancy to no more than 20% of their posted occupancy and shall institute and enforce a safe social distancing strategy for patrons inside the place of business and for patrons outside waiting to enter.
Yankton joins other South Dakota cities in sharing a consistent message that by staying home, taking precautions and working together we can flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus in our communities.
The full text of the Safer at Home Advisory as well as a simplified guide in English and Spanish is available at http://www.cityofyankton.org/covid-19
