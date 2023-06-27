PIERRE — Five 21st Century Community Learning Center grants have been awarded to provide funding for academic enrichment opportunities for students. This year’s grant recipients join 25 existing grant recipients.
Grants range from $50,000 to $300,000 a year. These grants support out-of-school time activities. School districts, along with community- and faith-based organizations, are eligible to apply. Projects are funded for a period of five years based upon successful implementation and annual reviews.
