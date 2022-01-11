100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 12, 1922
• The cost of running a town has increased, and the tax levies for 1922 made by towns in the area reflect that cost. Lesterville made the highest city levy change, exceeding the city of Yankton by two mills.
• The Yankton Fire Department had disbanded and was in the process of reorganization. A committee of the old department would appear before the city commission regarding the reorganization and the formation of a new department, which was expected to have about 20 active men. “We are going to have a department which can, under its new regulations, do more work in fire prevention than in the past,” said Fire Commissioner M. P. Ohlman Jr.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 12, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 12, 1972
• Joseph Vinatieri, longtime plumbing and heating executive, curator of the Yankton County Historical Society Museum and widely known authority on early-day Yankton history, died Tuesday afternoon in Sacred Heart Hospital. He had been hospitalized following a second stroke and was 91.
• Approximately 175 high school musicians from this region will be auditioning here Friday for All-State Band, according to Merle Larson, Yankton High School band director. Yankton is one of 11 audition centers.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 12, 1997
• No paper
