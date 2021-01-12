The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, invites you to join its Virtual Book Club. Starting Jan. 26, the book club will be held on the fourth Tuesday of the month for January, February and March at 6:30 p.m.
On Jan. 26, participants will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. The book tells the story of a family trying to fit in and get by in the wilds of Alaska in the 1970s. The father, a former POW, came back from the Vietnam War as a hard man to be around. His wife and daughter struggle to live their life and keep him happy. The novel is about the frailty of human life and how to survive in the wilds of Alaska.
A limited number of copies of the book are available for checkout. Contact the library to reserve yours. The virtual book club will be presented through the GoToMeeting platform. To join the January meeting, go to: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/286604589. Links for this event and future book clubs can be found on Yankton Community Library’s website or the events page on Facebook.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
