100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 23, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 23, 1946
• A war training service contract aided Yankton college through the war, and a naval aviation program kept 30 to 120 cadets on the campus. Yankton had 290 students before the war and a low of 115 registered last January. Enrollment last fall numbered 162 and increased to 201 this month, including 50 veterans.
• Some of the mildest weather of the winter spread across the country today. Unseasonably warm air was moving eastward over Montana and the Dakotas, where recordings were running almost 30 degrees above normal. Some sections of South Dakota experienced one of their rare winter nights without a freeze.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 23, 1971
• By a vote of 5-2, the South Dakota Board of Regents chose to convert Southern State at Springfield to a Technical and Vocational College with a junior college that will serve as a branch of the University of South Dakota.
• Yankton and Sioux Falls O’Gorman High Schools shared superior ratings and a chance at state competition after taking Friday’s top honors in Division II One-Act Play competition. The Yankton play, “A School for Scandal,” was directed by Ron Krikac.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 23, 1996
• Despite being named the chain’s Most Improved Store last year, the Yankton Pamida will be closing its doors soon. Pamida Holding Corp., a discount store chain based in Omaha, made the announcement Friday that it would close 40 of its stores in unprofitable or in highly competitive markets.
• After weeks of number crunching, President Betty Turner Asher unveiled $2.8 million in redirected funds — and its impact on University of South Dakota classes and programs — during Monday’s meeting with an estimated 260 faculty.
