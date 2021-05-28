Area Woman Honors Vets With Quilts

OLIVET — Phyllis Oplinger, a former teacher in Menno, is using her quilting talents to thank our veterans.
A member of the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild, Oplinger, a resident of Olivet, has been a contributor to the Quilt of Valor project since it started in Yankton in September 2017. The group designs and sews quilts for military men and women and presents them twice per year, with an estimated 36 quilts given since the program began in Yankton.
The mission of the Quilt of Valor Foundation is “To cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” The program started from a sewing room in Seaford, Delaware, where the mother of a deployed son wanted to see soldiers returning home with a welcome of the love and appreciation they deserved. The program spread nationwide and has presented nearly 200,000 quilts since its beginning in 2008, each quilt registered and tracked in an archive. (qovf.org)
Several members of the group participate in making the quilts, following the project guidelines. Each quilt is individually designed in a pattern of choice. Traditionally the quilt is made with colors including red, white, and blue but the creator can use any colors desired. Intended to be a “lap” quilt, it must measure no less than 55 inches wide and no longer than 90 inches. When presented, each quilt is adorned with a label, listing the recipient’s name, date, and quilt creator.
Oplinger and friend Peggy Thranum have also teamed up for their own project of honoring veterans in Hutchinson County. Though not part of the Quilt of Valor program, the quilts are similar and recognize local veterans who may not have participated in combat. The duo has thus far presented 35 quilts to their local veterans.
By giving the quilts, the quilters receive warmth in return. Oplinger smiles, “The emotional response that we get from the veterans is very heartwarming.”
Oplinger explains that her history of sewing began at age 7 and continued throughout adulthood. She didn’t begin quilting until 2005 after seeing a beautiful quilt display while in Arkansas and wanted to try making one.
“They told me, ‘Start small. Start with a baby quilt.’ Not me, I don’t start small with anything. I think that year, I started 3 quilts,” she laughs.
It took her years to get them done as she was still teaching in Menno at the time and could only quilt in her free time.
She joined the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild in 2012. Though she was first intimidated by joining a group of experienced quilters, she quickly blended in with the group of approximately 20 women and her uncertainty faded. The group has grown to more than 60 women, and she looks forward to in-person gatherings with them soon.
Her quilting techniques have changed over the years, first by hand stitching until she was able to get a long-arm machine. Tom Troxel from Springfield, an avid quilter, had a long arm and encouraged her to try using it. She enjoyed it so much and soon got her own. She’s expanded her workspace from using several bedrooms in the basement to having a designated section in her husband’s oversized heated garage. Walls adorned with projects and shelving units full of a rainbow of fabric, the workspace is a seamstress’s dream. She shows me her long arm and a log of every quilt she’s made, along with pictures, and it’s apparent that she’s become very skilled with her projects.
“We plan on continuing this for as long as we exist. We have a lot of veterans and we want to cover them all,” she said.
Those who are interested in the project have a variety of opportunities to help, from making quilts, donating funds and providing materials to nominating veterans who meet the requirements. More information can be found from contacting Sassycat Quilting Company at (605) 660-1612.
