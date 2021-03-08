SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man was found guilty of Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) as a result of a federal jury trial in Sioux Falls.
According to Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Michael Wayne Zephier, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 3, 2020. The grand jury charged that on or about Feb. 2, 2020, Zephier “did knowingly and intentionally, possess with the intent to distribute 5 or more grams of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1).” The trial jury found Zephier not guilty of that charge, but found him guilty of the lesser included crime of possession of methamphetamine.
The charge carries a minimum penalty of 90 days and maximum penalty of three years in custody and/or a minimum of a $5,000 fine, up to one year of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Yankton Sioux Tribal Law Enforcement. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.
A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date was set for April 19.
