100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 1, 1920
• A South Dakota branch of the Friends of Irish Freedom was organized in Huron last night, with delegates present from several parts of the state. The officers elected for the state organization include president, Dr. D.V. Moore, of Yankton.
• The first timbers were laid for a blacksmith shop at the bridge grounds at the foot of Walnut, with the completion of a cement house; and coal is being unloaded for the power house to be put up shortly just west of these buildings.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 1, 1945
• Sears Roebuck and Co., which operates an order office in Yankton of which Miss Marion Frick is manager, was host at a duck dinner at Hotel Yankton last night, the occasion being the opening of a similar office at Vermillion yesterday. The mallard duck served last night were raised by a Nebraska man who has been an invalid for the past 22 years, and who makes this work his hobby.
• Victory Bond sales reached the $50,000 mark in Springfield this week which is nearly $10,000 over the quota assigned to Springfield and Hancock and Runningwater townships, according to a report from W.W. Ludeman, local bond chairman.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 1, 1970
• There was another evacuation at Yankton Senior High School 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon that marked the second time in less than a week that a bomb threat had been called. Principal Ken Henseler took the call himself but said that he could not identify the voice but that it was a young voice — probably a male voice — which advised him there is a “bomb in the school.”
• Raymond Promes of Wynot, Neb., has landed a record blue catfish. He pulled a 100 pound, eight ounce fish from the Missouri River near Wynot, breaking the old Nebraska standard by 13 pounds, the State Game Commission said.
25 Years Ago
Friday, December 1, 1995
• Two Yankton men have been charged for their roles in the Shop E-Z store holdup Oct. 12. A break in the case came with this week’s retrieval of the cash register in water near the boat docks at the south shore. The gun used in the robbery had already been retrieved.
• Northwestern Public Service Company is building a new substation on Eighth Street near Mount Marty College. The new station will increase electricity flows to meet increasing consumer needs.
