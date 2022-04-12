With critical fire conditions expected for the next three days, area fire departments are asking everyone not to do any outdoor burning through Thursday.
According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM), this includes — but is not limited to — campfires, warming fires or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash and debris.
For locations that saw little (if any) rain Tuesday, elevated fire danger will continue through Thursday as afternoon humidity levels dip into the 20%-40% range and winds gust 30-55 mph.
“Also, if you have had a previous open burn, then make sure any tree stumps, logs and other material are completely extinguished,” the YCOEM said in a press release Tuesday morning. “A lot of the grass fires in our area are from rekindles or of tree piles which the owner had thought were out. Tree piles or stumps can smolder for weeks after the initial fire.”
The YCOEM added, “Wildfires during these current conditions can put first responders at risk. With increased wind speeds and extremely dry conditions, wildfires spread across grasslands and fields faster than firefighters can contain and control. Therefore, first responders being in a dangerous situation becomes a distinct possibility. Please consider the lives of your first responders, neighbors and relatives when thinking about burning during these conditions.”
While a major blizzard moved far to the north, most of the Yankton area was placed under a tornado watch late Tuesday afternoon as humidity rose and temperatures climbed into the mid 70s.
Temperatures are forecast to reach only into the 40s Wednesday through Friday, with dry and windy conditions expected.
