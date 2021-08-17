Weighing Pilot Possibilities

With the future of water supplies at stake, a pilot project would provide a faster, less expensive way to start tackling Lewis and Clark Lake sediment, an advocacy group says.
The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) met this week at Mount Marty University, with members looking at four options and the process needed to make any of them a reality.
The encroaching sediment poses an eventual threat to water supplies, including the Bon Homme-Yankton Rural Water System with a plant at Tabor, the MSAC members said. The water district serves Bon Homme, Yankton and other counties in eastern South Dakota.
MSAC Executive Director Sandy Stockholm, who lives in Springfield, said she knows those is-sues firsthand.
“I and thousands of others drink water from Lewis and Clark Lake every day,” she said. “We certainly want to think about the feasibility of (protecting the water supply).”
Dan Klimisch sees the need for action from his double role as a Yankton County commissioner and as chairman of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD).
“The water supply for the majority of everybody out west of the city of Yankton comes from B-Y Water and from intakes,” he said. “In the next 10-20 years, this would really affect a lot of people in our county. It’s important to act and something we need to take seriously.”
The impact on water supplies creates an major incentive to start action, according to Tim Cowman, director of the South Dakota Geological Survey in Vermillion. “We’re years out on a significant impact on water intakes, but that time keeps getting closer and closer,” he said.
The Niobrara River kicks in most of the sediment into Lewis and Clark Lake, although there are other contributors, according to Brigham Young University (BYU) researcher Rollin Hotchkiss.
During a one-day visit to the Niobrara River, he calculated 2,000 tons of sediment dumped into Lewis and Clark Lake. Removing that load would require 600 trucks every day, he said.
Spencer Dam in north-central Nebraska served as a Niobrara River sediment collector. However, the dam breached during a 2019 bomb cycle that created massive flooding and major ice chunks.
Spencer Dam won’t be rebuilt. Instead, it is scheduled for area clean-up and decommissioning, according to information at this week’s meeting.
At a June workshop in Yankton, MSAC members explored four alternatives for Missouri River sediment: watershed management, dredging, sediment trap and truck, and sluicing, where sediment is moved through the tainter gates at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
However, sluicing could be disqualified even before it’s considered, Hotchkiss said.
“The immediate problem with sluicing is that tainter gates are designed to discharge water that comes up from the bottom of the reservoir as well as through the streams,” he said. “If the bottom of the reservoir is filled with sediment, they can’t get as much water out of the gates during flood events. We just found that out two days ago. The Corps (of Engineers) will be looking at the implications to see whether that alternative will even be allowed.”
Cowman sees a number of advantages in pursuing a pilot project. Those benefits include not only what the project accomplishes but also showing what techniques work for the future, he added.
In addition, a pilot project would show progress and could win needed funding and other support from government agencies and the private sector, Stockholm said.
Klimisch also endorses combining different courses of action. “There is no smoking gun that comes from one solution. It’s going to take multiple responses to have an impact,” he said.
The process currently stands in Phase 2, where two sediment management methods are chosen for more detailed study in Phase 3, Stockholm said. The Corps of Engineers has outlined a May 2022 target date for the Phase 2 completion, and she anticipates the process staying on schedule.
Cowman sees dredging as part of the final plan, but he said the question remains of what to do with the sediment.
“Another solution looks at keeping the sediment from getting into the watershed,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you have to take 80% or 90% out. If it’s even 10% or 20%, that’s a significant amount.”
The sheer size and complexity of the sediment issue requires a multi-pronged attack, Hotchkiss said. “Everybody here has been waiting so long for something to happen that the idea of a pilot project is very appealing,” he said.
However, Hotchkiss advises reaching out to the wide range of parties who affected by the sediment plan, even far beyond Lewis and Clark Lake.
The Corps’ Paul Boyd was unable to attend Monday’s meeting in Yankton. Rollins went over Boyd’s Power Point presentation, noting he and Boyd have talked about the economic impact of sedimentation.
Lewis and Clark Lake, and the Missouri River in general, provide a powerful economic engine and quality of life, Cowman told the Press & Dakotan. He pointed to recreation, tourism, water supplies, hydropower and the regulation of the Missouri River as it travels downstream.
Stockholm supports short- and long-term goals, which she said can increase the reservoir’s lifespan and possibly set the stage for larger action later. For those reasons, stakeholder feed-back becomes important, she said.
“New technologies may also emerge,” she said. “There are already land management practices that support reduced sediment delivery, so we want to bolster those and add more resources and angles of attacking accumulating sediment.”
Cowman believes the effort has come closer to determining a course of action and the needed technology. He saw major progress after this week’s meeting, setting the stage for a solution.
Whatever the solution, Hotchkiss doesn’t want to see local needs lost in the process.
“I hope we keep our sights set on the really pressing local issues that are required in the pilot program,” he said.
