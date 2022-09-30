100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 1, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 1, 1947
• Yankton’s newest supermarket, the O.P. Skaggs System store located at Third and Pine, will open its doors at 9 a.m. tomorrow for a three-day grand opening sale, which will bring gifts and surprises to all customers. Pieces of the largest cake ever made in this community will be served to every guest during the opening sale.
• Yankton firemen were still battling the feed mill blaze at Yaggie Mills last night, more than 24 hours after the start of the fire which leveled the building late Monday afternoon. Fire continued to smolder throughout the day in hoppers under the driveway in the shed adjoining the feed mill.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, October 1, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 1, 1997
• After 25 years coaching forensics in South Dakota, Paul Harens has some idea why he received the South Dakota Communicators Association Distinguished Service Award. “I think I got it because I’m very old,” he said with a grin. “I’m the second oldest continuous coach in South Dakota.”
• A portion of A-1 Corner, located on the corner of 4th and Picotte, was moved Tuesday morning by O’Neill House Movers. The house’s new location is a site along the James River.
