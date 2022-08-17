100 Years Ago
Friday, August 18, 1922
• Yankton County’s supply of 1922 automobile license plates is dwindling rapidly, and only about 100 pair remain in the hands of the county treasurer today, as against 311 left over at the end of last year. This indicates a considerable increase in the number of cars owned in Yankton county as the same number, 2950, was supplied by the state both years. With several months still to go it is probably that the supply this year will be about exhausted and that a greater number will be necessary next year.
• High wind with plenty of dust came to Yankton yesterday afternoon with the storm which swept over this section and a relief from the extremely high temperature, but not a drop of rain, though points all around us reported a heavy precipitation. The rain came in a virtual cloudburst in the vicinity of Davis but Irene, Viborg and Wakonda got a good soaking. There was also a heavy rain within 10 miles of Yankton on the north and west. Cars coming in from those directions plowed through heavy mud.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 18, 1947
• Scotland’s oldest resident, John Bartekoske, who celebrated his 104th birthday last June 15, passed away quietly at his home Sunday after a few weeks of failing health. Mr. Bartekoske came to Bon Homme County from Prague as a young man and became one of the community’s influential farmers and citizens.
• Yankton’s new traffic signal lights at the intersection of Fourth and Walnut streets were turned on officially at 10:35 a.m. this morning, with Dr. T.D. Bowman, police commissioner, pulling the switch as Chief of Police Lyman Thomas and Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer, city electrical inspector, looked on.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 18, 1972
• Graduation exercises for Sacred Heart Hospital Schools will be held August 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Marian Auditorium at Mount Marty College. Degrees will be awarded from the School of Anesthesia, School of Medical Technology and School of Radiologic Technology. R.I. Porter, M.D., medical staff president will present the diplomas, Illraye McDonald, Lynn Luken and Sister Jane McGowen will present school pins. The students will recite the pledge and Sister Patricia Ann Toscano will play the recessional. A tea will be held immediately following at Benet Home Lounge.
• Roy Arthur Strehlow has enlisted in the Navy through the recruiting office in Yankton and has gone to the Naval Station in San Francisco for outfitting and to await orders. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Strehlow of Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 18, 1997
• Yankton’s Riverboat Days celebration was another big success, with officials estimating it drew a record crowd of up to 110,000 people. “A lot was done on the river and over the river, which was a big thing,” said Riverboat Days Captain Scott Kooistra. “That was a conscious effort by the committee, and it worked big time.”
• A ban on federal prisoners receiving sexually explicit material will remain in effect at the federal prison camp in Yankton, at least for the time being. Last week, a U.S. district judge overturned a 1996 law that keeps federal prisoners of getting copies of adult publications through the mail. However, Lynn Calcote, public information officer for the Yankton prison, said the policies will not change until the prison is notified by officials in Washington.
