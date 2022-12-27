CASES DISPOSED: NOV. 26-DEC. 2
Carlos Clark, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shelly Pittman, 1506 Mulberry St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Dominic Gary Wells, 607 Capitol, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information.
Paula Sue Scott, 1008 Burleigh, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kirk Martin Flood, Avon; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $132.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by complaint; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by information.
Andre Jerome Jones, Junior, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; $560.84; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Sentence of 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Kayla Adler, 600 James Place, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Christopher Freier, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Dakota James McCloud, 1702 W. 31st St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Jaden Alexis Spencer, 141 Mulligan, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacob Gosmire, 613 ½ Broadway, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nathan Allen Sarha, Vermillion; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $852.50; Sentence of 2 years with 1 year suspended and 1 day credit.
Ambrose Tyndall, 511 Burleigh, Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; $554; Jail sentence of 115 days with 30 days suspended and 93 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury 5th or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 4th offense; Recharged by indictment.
Sidney Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $116.50; $4,423.91; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 25 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint.
Sadie Saucedo, Sioux City, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; $282.50.
Luis Alberto Serrato, Tea; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Jessica L. Cole, O’Neill, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Thomas V. Olander, Bloomfield, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Trevour Dean Eldredge, 903 West Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Cayden James Wunder, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Geoff Leigh Adler, Castlewood; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Jason Todd Boyd, 409 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Robert Weverstad, 2810 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Henry Daniel Marquez, 412 E. 14th St., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Anabell Carolee Johnson, Mission Hill; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
Chelsea I. Erickson, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit.
Paula Sue Scott, 1008 Burleigh, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Dustin Bradley Neve, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 7, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended.
Roger Angelo Black Bear, 415 W. 15th St., Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; $133.55 restitution; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; $396.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Nancy Jean Schulte, Sioux Falls; Driving on wrong side of road; $132.50.
Rose Mary Johnson, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Corey Charles Wobbema, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $261.50.
Eliangeliz Robertis, 807 West St., Apt. 12, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Frank Pelayo Valdes Entrena, 907 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cristy Luv Brandt, 810 E. 13th St., Apt. 41, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jacob Devere Strong, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Juliys Victor McBeth, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
John Eissler, Sioux Falls; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $420; Jail sentence of 150 days with 30 days suspended and 70 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by indictment; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by indictment.
William Wallace Plath, 1204 W. 17th St., Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50.
Payton Elizabeth Vellek, 700 W. 6th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Martin Bailey, Broken Bow, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Merlin Duane Thompson, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $233.50.
Trevour Dean Eldredge, 903 West Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Raymond Dean Spangler, Ewing, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dubusries Dee Balkcom, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 92 days credit; Escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Chad Brent Elkins, 1409 Peninah, Yankton; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,168.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years suspended; Five years probation; Habitual offender – 3+ prior – crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by indictment.
Luah Emmanuel Ballah, Sioux Falls; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Gordon Van Campbell, Junior, 2800 Broadway Ave. #14, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Not sustained at prelim/grand jury; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brianna Boucher, 1215 Cedar Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Dustin Bradley Neve, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 7, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Brian Bashur, 305 Pine St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $505; Jail sentence of 109 days with 30 days suspended and 87 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Reckless use of weapons; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless use of weapons; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by indictment.
Tanner Hofer, Freeman; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $837.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 10 months suspended and 27 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Samuel Anthony Souhrada, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Richard Patrick Merrigan, 102 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Nicole Monroe, Sheridan, Wy.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Breyton Lon Nelson, 1305 E. 15th St., Yankton; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Dane Michael Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25.
Brandon M. Beed, St. Helena, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gabriel Roberto Villagomez, 1009 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Stanley James Wollman, Emery; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Lyle Wayne Wilson, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ted Vanvleet, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check - $400 or less; $360.97; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended and 9 days credit.
Chaske Blaine, 2200 Green St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Jeremy Bickett, 500 Douglas, Apt. 7, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Kristen Marie Spangler, Freeman; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Robert George Fite, Brookings; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Diane Wonnenberg, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Joseph Miller, Springtown, Texas; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
