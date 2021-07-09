The Yankton City Commission is set to hold a public hearing during its Monday meeting on allowing for administrative approval of plats.
Additionally, the board will discuss an engineering agreement with Stockwell Engineers, an offer to purchase property for an airport addition ad a bid award for the 2021 active transportation project.
The commission will also issue proclamations for Chopper Johnson Day and proclaiming Yankton a Purple Heart City.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
