VERMILLION — Presidents impact all areas of life, including sports. Theodore Roosevelt is credited with saving football. William Howard Taft had a bad morning at the office in 1910 as women demanded the right to vote and he fled to watch a baseball game which would become the first ever Presidential opener. FDR, JFK and LBJ all had sports impacts. Richard Nixon opened up China because of sports. Jimmy Carter used sports as leverage in dealing with the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. There are other times when presidential decisions were made with a sports calculus in mind. Join in on this fact-filled lecture, sponsored by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, through Zoom. The free program will be presented by journalist Evan Weiner at 7 p.m. (CT) Thursday, Sept. 17. Register at bit.ly/vplsports by Sept. 16. to get access the Zoom session.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services offered, or call 605-677-7060.
