LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the drafted Family Support Waiver (FSW) is open for a 30-day public comment period through Aug. 27, 2023.
The intent of this waiver is to provide support for children and families experiencing a developmental disability in Nebraska. The new waiver will serve up to 850 children with developmental disabilities. Each participant will have a maximum annual budget of $10,000.
“Listening to Nebraska families and hearing their feedback is one of the most important parts of this drafting process,” said Developmental Disabilities Division Director Tony Green. “Active engagement will help ensure the development of an effective and robust waiver that will support our families for years to come.”
Putting the draft of the FSW to public comment is an important milestone not only in the implementation of LB376, which was passed in 2022 but in the development and growth of the Home and Community-Based Services in our state. LB376 called for an FSW that would provide for the needs of families caring for children with developmental disabilities with the goal of maintaining family units and avoiding out-of-home placement. This waiver meets those goals through a combination of familiar services as well as brand-new services developed specifically for the FSW.
DHHS’s Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) will be hosting public comment sessions for interested individuals, families, providers, and advocates to learn more and submit comments about the drafted FSW.
The remaining session will be held:
• Aug. 14 from 4-6 p.m. (CT), In-person at the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute at 6902 Pine St., Omaha, NE 68106; online via Zoom.
Through this waiver, DDD hopes that individuals and their families will have the services and support they need to grow, thrive, and prepare themselves for adulthood.
