Yankton County has reported its first death related to COVID-19.
In the daily state update released Thursday, the death in Yankton County was one of three deaths reported in South Dakota, raising the state’s COVID-19 death count to 101.
During a media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the state would not provide specific information about gender or age range of the Yankton County death due to privacy concerns.
Deaths were also reported in Pennington and Todd counties.
Yankton County reported one new positive test Thursday, its 83rd overall. One new hospitalization was reported (8 overall). The county currently has 10 active cases.
Meanwhile, Clay County recorded two new positive tests, bringing its total of known cases to 92. One new hospitalization was reported (5) as well as one new recovery. The county has 15 active cases.
Union County added two more cases to bring its total to 140. There are currently 17 active cases.
Bon Homme County reported one new case, its 13th. It is the county’s only active case.
Charles Mix County also reported a new positive test, bringing its total of known cases to 96. Active cases rose to 57.
Turner County reported one new case, its 28th. It has four active cases.
Overall, South Dakota reported 94 new cases Thursday, raising the state total to 7,336. It was the biggest one-day report of new cases since May 30. There were 1,084 new tests processed (infection rate of 8.6%), giving the state a total of 87,310 tests processed (infection rate of 8.4%).
Other state statistics included:
• Active Cases — 904 (+40)
• Hospitalizations — 718 currently hospitalized (+9), 61 currently hospitalized (+7)
• Recoveries — 6,331 (+51)
In Nebraska, 224 new positive tests were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services on its website late Wednesday. That raised the state’s total of known cases to 20,425.
Cedar County reported one new case, its 18th.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 282.
Total hospitalizations climbed to 1,405 (+7), while the number of current hospitalizations dropped to 97 (+5).
Nebraska’s number of recovered cases rose to 15,031 (104).
Approximately 2,800 tests were processed Wednesday; the state has processed 198,069 tests to date with a test infection rate of 10.3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.