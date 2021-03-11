Camper Center Coming To Lake Area

It’s no secret that camping is a popular activity in the Yankton area.
With RV parks dotting the Highway 52 corridor and the various parks along Lewis & Clark Lake and beyond drawing an increasing number of travelers bringing in recreational vehicles and trailers, a new business is hoping to help cut the need to venture more than an hour out of town to get basic services or even major repairs.
Gavins Point Recreational Center, currently being built west of town along Highway 52, is aiming at the portion of the nearly 2 million visitors per year that visit the lake area, many of whom arrive with campers and trailers in tow.
Mariah Nelson, a partner in the business, said that the need for such a facility has been around for quite some time.
“All of the owners of Gavins Point are locals,” she said. “We enjoy camping and we’ve long seen the need for camping services and sales in the area. Currently, the closest camper or recreational vehicle sales (center) is about 55 miles from us, so we’re excited to bring that service and sales to the Yankton area.”
She said the new camper facility will create 15 new full-time jobs for the Yankton area.
“We had the opportunity to have all-local contractors build and set up the new dealership,” she said. “We’ve been excited to work with a lot of great area business individuals on getting all the setup together.”
While the Gavins Point Recreational Center will typically carry around 300 camper units and 50 trailers of various types for sale, one of its biggest selling points for the region will be the maintenance options it offers.
“We will have your typical routine maintenance items such as de-winterization, checking over the electrical components, appliance repair, slide maintenance and then we can do most all warranty on recreational vehicles,” Nelson said. “We’ll also be able to repair and perform maintenance for brakes, tires and wheels on both trailers and recreational vehicles. We’ll have a large supply of camping apparel inside, hitches and camping parts so area campers won’t have to travel into town to get parts or worry about not being able to get parts in the area.”
Gavins Point Recreational Center will have eight service bays for campers and employ two mobile service units which can be deployed to the region. The facility will also boast a propane exchange and refuel station.
Nelson said it won’t be long before full operations are under way.
“We’re currently operating sales with a makeshift lot,” she said. “The building will be ready at the end of April, so we’ll be ready for the late-spring and early-summer season.”
