City OKs Extra Liquor License
Adobe Stock

The Yankton City Commission approved the addition of the first off-sale liquor license in more than three decades Monday night.

South Dakota state statute provides for a certain number of off-sale liquor licenses based on population, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the commission.

(1) comment

Larry Skow

Mr. Hunhoff. Some of what you’re requesting on any potential buyer of city property is flat out none of your bizzness as seller of said piece of property. It would be up to zoning to let potential buyer know if his plans are compatible with city’s plans in that area. As far as background check/financial status etc. again none of your bizzness as seller. One person that comes to mind that would pass your criteria is a Bernie Madoff. Prior to his ruin that is. Little Wonder Yankton hasn’t grown

Report Add Reply

