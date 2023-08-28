City OKs Extra Liquor License

The Yankton City Commission approved the addition of the first off-sale liquor license in more than three decades Monday night.
South Dakota state statute provides for a certain number of off-sale liquor licenses based on population, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the commission.
“It provides for two (such licenses) for any community under 1,000,” she said. “There’s a calculation based on your census for (additional) licenses.”
Off-sale liquor is sold to be consumed off site, she said, citing Hy-Vee’s liquor sales as an example.
“So, based on our new population, the city qualifies for another license,” Leon said. “We currently have 11, and we qualify for 12 (licenses).”
The City Commission must decide whether to issue a new license, she said.
The state requires a fee of not less than $300 for such a license, but Leon said she is certain that bids for the license would be higher than that.
Commissioner Mike Villanueva asked if seeking bids was the usual way to go about selling the license.
“Since 1981, we’ve not had this opportunity,” said Yankton Finance Officer Al Viereck, who announced his retirement last week. Viereck, who has worked for the city for 25 years, will be replaced by the Deputy Finance Officer Lisa Yardley. Yardley was officially named interim finance officer by the commission at Monday’s meeting.
“Lisa received some confirmation. She reached out to, I believe, Sioux Falls,” he said. “Now Sioux Falls experiences that often, like yearly, because of their population growth.”
Also, the commission isn’t required to accept the bids it receives, noted Leon.
In another matter Monday, Matt Evans, the new owner of the Yankton Mall, now called Event Central, was on hand to answer commissioners’ questions regarding a proposed sales-tax reimbursement agreement approved by the commission.
Evans is currently working to make his improvements and facility upgrades cost effective and draw new businesses to the mall, Community Development Director Dave Mingo said.
“One of the few tools the City Commission has in its toolbox to support this sort of proposal is the Sales-Tax Reimbursement Agreement,” he said. “It is performance based in that only those sales taxes generated on site would be reimbursed, and it would only be 1%. It is capped in two manners. A typical length of time that has been used in the past is 10 years and that’s what’s being proposed here. Then the financial cap would be $500,000.”
Meeting either of those conditions would trigger the sunset of the reimbursement, Mingo said.
“As far as expediting things, it’s very important,” Evans said. “There’s a lot of people who want in, and there are things that need to be done or not done in order to make this happen. (Making it easy) is the bottom line to get these people in here.
“I’ll do my part. I’ll keep the rents low. I’ll try to bring in all these new stores.”
The motion passed unanimously.
At its earlier work session Monday, the commission heard a presentation from Mingo and Leon about the economic development tools available to the city.
Commissioner Brian Hunhoff had a couple of comments regarding policies as they recently came to light regarding last year’s incentivized sale of city property at 31st Street and Broadway Avenue to Paradigm Technologies.
Hunhoff asked that the City Commission consider voting on three items in the interest of transparency, including whether city-owned land should be appraised for market value before sale in an incentivize transaction; whether to hold a public hearing after coming to terms on an incentivized land sale so the public has the opportunity to ask questions about it; and whether the city should perform a background check on the buyer’s education, assets, liabilities, business experience, litigation history and possible criminal record before entering into an incentivized sale agreement.
Several commissioners seemed interested in a possible discussion on those subjects at some point in the future.
———
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Hunter Haas of Yankton presented his proposed Eagle Scout project to build a loafing shed at the outdoor ice rink and add rubber padding to the concrete path to the rink for ice skates.
• Scott O’Neill of Yankton alerted the City Commission about possible traffic safety hazards in and around the Scooter’s coffee shop. Leon said she is currently in conversation with the owners about possibly placing a right turn only sign to the business’s egress onto Broadway Avenue.
(1) comment
Mr. Hunhoff. Some of what you’re requesting on any potential buyer of city property is flat out none of your bizzness as seller of said piece of property. It would be up to zoning to let potential buyer know if his plans are compatible with city’s plans in that area. As far as background check/financial status etc. again none of your bizzness as seller. One person that comes to mind that would pass your criteria is a Bernie Madoff. Prior to his ruin that is. Little Wonder Yankton hasn’t grown
