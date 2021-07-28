A Show Of City Support

Yankton is honoring Purple Heart recipients in a big way.
At a City Commission meeting earlier this month, a proclamation was read designating Yankton as a “Purple Heart City” in a short presentation that included representatives of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and local Purple Heart recipients.
Ken Teunissen, Region III commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, told the Press & Dakotan that this is part of a nationwide program
“South Dakota has been able to get Interstate 90 as part of the Purple Heart Trail — it’s the Purple Heart Memorial Highway — from the Minnesota border to the Wyoming border,” he said. “If you should have the opportunity to travel that, you could stop at any one of the rest areas and there’s a giant 6 to 8 foot sign that explains the Purple Heart Trail.”
According to the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s website, “The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal. The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society.”
However, Teunissen said an entity doesn’t need to necessarily be on I-90 itself to be designated a Purple Heart City, County or business.
“For those that are not along the Purple Heart Trail, you can do a proclamation proclaiming Yankton as a Purple Heart City to support the veterans, the families of the veterans and those who have shed blood,” he said. “A proclamation can be done by a business proclaiming they support the veterans, the veterans’ families, Purple Heart recipients or those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
According to Teunissen, there are currently 23 Purple Heart Cities, four Purple Heart Reservations, around 15 Purple Heart Businesses and a handful of Purple Heart Counties in South Dakota.
Some Purple Heart Cities include Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, while Minnehaha County and Turner County are designated as Purple Heart Counties.
Each entity that is designated as a Purple Heart City or County is given four signs that can be placed at major road entrances to the city/county with their designation. They are also presented with veterans only and combat wounded parking only signs that can be distributed to where they please. Purple Heart Businesses are also presented with similar signage.
“It’s a wonderful thing for the city of Yankton,” Teunissen said. “There will be people traveling down South Dakota Highway 50 or 81 and they’re going to hit that city limits sign and there’s ‘Yankton — A Purple Heart City.’ I’ve seen it, I’m a 100% believer in it and we support it wholeheartedly.”
He said a number of other cities and counties are currently in the process of applying and making proclamations to their support for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Yankton County Interim Veterans Service Officer Cody Mangold told the Press & Dakotan that it’s a great honor for the city.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s a great way to recognize those individuals that have given a little bit more than others. I think it’s a great honor for the City of Yankton to have this and have that recognition.”
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that this fits with the culture of support the city has built for veterans.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” she said. “Yankton has become known for the way that we honor our military personnel and I think it’s great we’re going to have the chance to show that to everyone coming into town. We appreciate the sacrifice and service of all military personnel and their families.”
She said the Purple Heart City signs will be distributed among the four major highway entrances into Yankton. However, no decision has been made on where to place the parking signs at this time.
———
For more information on the Purple Heart Trail, visit https://purpleheart.org/PurpleHeartTrail.
