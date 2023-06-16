Devon Glover
Courtesy Photo

VERMILLION — Hip-hop artists Devon Glover performed at the 2023 South Dakota Shakespeare Festival. Glover has been setting the works of Shakespeare to rap music for over a decade. He says at first it was for entertainment purposes and then it grew into teaching students about literature.

Glover is a teacher in Brooklyn, the place he grew up. He says he was raised in the era of 90s hip-hop and when he reads Shakespeare, he relates the storytelling to that of artists like Jay Z and Tupac.

