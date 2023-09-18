POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
POUND COUNT
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Kristoffer Ridings, 27, Yankton, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Friday for possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less.
• Janel Ferris, 52, Yankton, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Friday for failure to appear.
• Damarius Johnson-Cheeseman, 28, Yankton, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) and a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Nathaniel Hayes, 35, Yankton, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Friday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Lattrel Terkildsen, 26, Yankton, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Friday for violation of a protection order (misdemeanor).
• Daryl Kostroun, 53, Yankton, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Saturday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Rena Perrea, 33, Yankton, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Rebecca Shafer, 39, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Saturday for simple assault and failure to comply with sentence.
• Jordan Oneil, 29, of Yankton was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on a parole hold for the South Dakota Department of Corrections; and for DUI — second offense.
• Aaron Irons, 24, of Yankton was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on a Drug Court hold for Court Services.
• Emilee Spangler, 22, of Vermillion was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear for grand theft — more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500.
