Niobrara: Good Things In Store

NIOBRARA, Neb. — For the Ponca Tribe, re-opening Niobrara’s only grocery store carries a symbolism that goes beyond business.
During a recent store blessing ceremony, Tribal Chairman Larry Wright Jr. pointed to the Ponca’s history of meeting their members’ daily needs.
“We talk about feeding our people. This is just a contemporary way of doing it,” he said on a Facebook video. “This has the opportunity to be impactful not only for the tribe but also the rest of the (Niobrara) area and surrounding communities.”
In this case, the Ponca Tribe, headquartered in Niobrara, wanted to ensure a reliable local food supply. Farnik’s Market, the only grocery store in this Knox County town of 400 residents, was closing after 55 years of family operation.
As a result, Niobrara would become a “food desert” with the nearest grocery stores about 10 miles away. Yankton, a regional trade center, is located 45 miles away.
The Ponca Tribe and the OSNI Ponca LLC stepped forward and purchased the store last June. After five months of renovation and other preparations, the store re-opened Nov. 22 under the Niobrara Market name.
The tribe moved forward with the purchase even after 2019 flooding devastated the area followed by the challenges from this year’s pandemic.
The Ponca Tribe doesn’t have a reservation, but the Ponca Restoration Act established a 15-county Service Delivery Area across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The tribe offers a broad range of health, social educational and cultural services.
OFFERING A BLESSING
During last month’s blessing ceremony, Ponca tribal council members drove as far as four hours to tour the store. They represented cities such as Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Sioux City.
The tribal council members noted the store will serve not only Niobrara but also the surrounding areas of Knox and Boyd counties in northeast Nebraska.
One councilman echoed Wright’s reference to the broader mission behind the tribal store ownership.
“There is a lot of symbolic meaning in being able to feed the people. It doesn’t matter what race or what creed,” the councilman said. “We have to be able to feed the people, especially in this day and age where food has become scarce.”
Another councilman pointed to the importance of keeping a food supply available for rural residents.
“One of the biggest accomplishments is getting the store open here in the heartland. It’s a big deal,” he said.
Niobrara Market manager Heidi Christiansen said the store’s closure for renovations showed the impact of no local grocery store for five months. Local shoppers were forced to travel to neighboring towns, with some making the trek to Yankton.
As the Niobrara Market’s debut neared, tribal members were offered a “soft opening” which provided them an early look at the store, Christiansen told the Press & Dakotan.
The store opened on a Sunday, but the real rush of business came Monday afternoon when families shopped after work and school, she said.
“People can’t believe this (store). We have some people who come here every day to see what we offer,” she said. “Business has been very good. People are very impressed with the store, how it looks and that we have such a big selection.”
Because of the pandemic, the store requires masks and social distancing, Christiansen said. Staff spray down counters and wipe down carts after each use, she added.
MOVING FORWARD
While the sale was finalized last June, the actual transaction was a long process, according to Osni Ponca CEO Chuck Freyermuth. He and Osni Ponca controller Chris Armitage spearheaded the tribe’s business efforts on the project.
“This project has been in the works for some two years. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is part of a community in the Niobrara area, and that community is both Native American and non-Native American alike,” Freyermuth told the Press & Dakotan.
“Facing the prospect of closure of the area’s only grocery store creating a food desert, the tribe elected to step up, fund a remodel and reopen with a fresh store benefiting all peoples of the Niobrara area.”
Freyermuth described the remodeling as a “top to bottom re-do.”
“The tribe made efforts to utilize the trade services of local firms as well as create working environments for tribal members and tribal firms,” he said. “The store employs staff from all walks of life representative of the community model. We have two full-time associates and a pool of 10 part-time associates.”
An official grand opening is scheduled for later this month, Freyermuth said. The re-opened store could provide an economic catalyst for the entire region, he added.
That boost becomes even more important during the current pandemic and economic downturn, he said.
“A grocery store such as this becomes a tool for all divisions of the tribe to utilize in the completion of their respective missions in these uncertain times,” he said. “Our hope is that local businesses come to view the (Niobrara) Market as a tool that they too can find accessible as well.”
The Ponca Tribe operates two distinct economic-development arms seeking opportunities such as the store, Freyermuth said. Both arms are mandated to engage for-profit or not-for-profit endeavors that both benefit the Tribe and its people, as well as communities as a whole.
For the Ponca Tribe, more projects may be on the way both in Niobrara and elsewhere in the service area, Freyermuth said.
“We all share this world and we need to work together to make this a better place than we found (it),” he said. “So the answer (to the question), if we are seeking other projects to engage upon, yes, the tribe will seek out projects that make sense. If that means other grocery stores in other rural communities, (it’s) way too early to tell.”
The store has provided jobs, further benefiting the area, Christiansen said. Besides Assistant Manager Sammie Beaudette Klug, the grocery employs part-time employees throughout the week.
In the months ahead, Christiansen envisions the grocery store catering to the needs of campers, outdoorsmen and recreationists visiting the Missouri River, Niobrara River and Niobrara State Park.
In the meantime, it’s a matter of tweaking operations and remaining flexible, she said. “We’re not near getting it down to perfection. We’re always learning different ways of doing things,” she added.
Wright, the tribal chairman, expressed pride in the store and commended those who made it a reality.
“I’m so excited to be part of this and to see the way things turned out,” he said. “My vision is that this (store) is here for a long time.”
