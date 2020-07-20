Johnson Closes Ministry With Joy, Changes

When he retired last month, the Rev. Ron Johnson was worried he wouldn’t see his congregation one last time before he left the ministry.
Johnson has served as a pastor with the United Methodist Church (UMC) denomination for 45 years, the final 10 years at First UMC in Yankton. Because of COVID-19, First UMC hadn’t held public worship services since March.
“I couldn’t (stand to) be without our people (for nearly four months) and then not say goodbye,” Johnson said. “I wanted some kind of farewell, even if it was just them driving by and waving at (my wife Marsha and me).”
He received his wish as First UMC resumed services June 28 with outdoor worship in the church parking lot. The church held an informal outdoor farewell afterwards, allowing the Johnsons to say good-bye to people who became dear friends as well as church members.
The pandemic wasn’t the only upheaval during Johnson’s final year in the ministry. The nation has seen deep recession and unemployment, racial protests and other riots, and sharp political divisions.
“I have been here 10 years (in Yankton), and I have never seen anything like the last four months that I have been here,” he said.
In addition, the United Methodist Church has undergone a debate involving same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy, Johnson said. A proposal would allow a “traditionalist” denomination to separate from the current church.
Currently, United Methodist ordained pastors cannot perform same-sex marriages. In addition, “practicing” LGBTQ individuals cannot become ordained pastors. The current debate is expected to result in a split of the UMC, the nation’s second largest Protestant denomination with more than 12 million members.
Johnson actually remained in the ministry a year longer than expected because of the controversy.
“The district superintendent wanted me to stay on another year. (They) wanted someone with experience and to have seasoned people in place to help through all the changes,” he said. “I love my people, and I stayed with the congregation.”
While the past four months have been turbulent, Johnson said he has also found wonderful experiences and new opportunities for himself and for the larger church.
His ministry included “WOW” (Worship On Wednesday) which offered a mid-week worship and a youth ministry called “605” because it meets Wednesdays at 6:05 p.m. with a meal followed by activities.
When the pandemic hit, Johnson found new ways of ministering and reaching out to others away from the church building itself. First UMC became one of the first Yankton churches to stream its services and continues doing so.
A Virginia family not only watched the church’s Easter streaming service but later joined the congregation. The example shows just one way the church is reaching new people through streaming, Johnson said.
“Will this continue in the future?” he asked. “We’ve been told we will probably end up with two post-churches — the one where we meet face to face, and the one where it’s streaming and in the visual mode.”
Change has remained a constant throughout Johnson’s life and ministry.
Johnson was born and raised in Ida Grove, Iowa, 60 miles east of Sioux City. Growing up, Johnson thought he would become a history teacher and basketball coach. However, he felt God’s calling into ministry during a church camp in high school. A Methodist pastor further encouraged him during college.
He then pursued his ministry training at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary (UDTS) in Iowa. UDTS, a Presbyterian institution, formed a three-fold consortium with Wartburg Theological Seminary, which was Lutheran, and the Aquinas Institute of Theology, which was Roman Catholic.
“It was a great experience, and one of the finest days in my ministry was presiding at a wedding together with a Catholic priest,” he said.
The ecumenical setting fit his world view, as he strongly believes in focusing on unity and building bridges.
Johnson started his ministry serving a two-point assignment from 1977-83 in neighboring Seymour and Promise City of south-central Iowa. Johnson then served a Rock Valley, Iowa, church from 1983-97.
He later moved to South Dakota, where he was appointed to serve a Methodist congregation in Canton from 1997-2010. He spent his final 10 years in Yankton.
Johnson credited his wife as his “teammate” for 46 years. While in Iowa, they celebrated the birth of their first child in Seymour and the births of their second and third children in Rock Valley.
Ron Johnson characterized Yankton as a special place, not just because it marked the end of his ministry. He spoke with warmth about the people not just in his church but throughout the community and area.
The Johnsons also felt a certain peace living in Yankton, with Ron recalling times the couple went to Lewis and Clark Lake just to enjoy the sound of waves lapping on the shore.
At the farewell, they were stunned to see 250 people attending the outdoor service and reception. They also received a reminder of the pandemic — people wearing masks in the receiving line. Even a 100-year-old member attended the farewell.
The Johnsons now live in Sioux Falls but want their former congregation members to know they will never be forgotten.
“We want people in Yankton to know how grateful we are. We want to tell the community how much we love them,” the pastor said.
“I want to be remembered as someone who loved his people and who taught them how to love each other and to love God.”
