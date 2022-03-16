VERMILLION — Julie Kriech (’01) has been named the University of South Dakota vice president of finance and administration. She will start her new position April 1.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the university in this new capacity,” Kriech said. “Throughout my career, I have had the pleasure to work with many talented and dedicated individuals and am thankful for their contributions to the success of USD. I am ready to embrace my role in maintaining the financial strength of the institution and positively impacting the USD community.”
Kriech has more than two decades of experience as a leader in budget and finance at the university. For the past 16 years, she has served as director of finance for USD’s Division of Health Affairs, which includes the Sanford School of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, Wegner Health Sciences Library, Parry Center for Clinical Skills and Simulation and several public service centers operating across four campuses and multiple clinical learning sites. She also served as USD’s interim assistant vice president for finance and administration in 2018-2019. Prior to her career at USD, Kriech spent seven years in the banking industry and four years enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
“Julie is a committed leader with a broad knowledge of USD, and she has piloted many successful initiatives in health affairs,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “As director of finance in health affairs, Julie developed innovative budget and financing plans that supported growth and workforce development opportunities. I have no doubt that Julie will continue making significant impact within USD and will ensure that education at the university remains affordable.”
