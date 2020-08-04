FREEMAN — One woman died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Freeman.
A 2011 Subaru Legacy was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle eventually went into the west ditch.
The accident occurred 11 miles south of Freeman at mile marker 22 near the Yankton County line.
The 21-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Exact time of the crash is not known. The crash was reported at 6:09 a.m.
The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.