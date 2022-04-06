From P&D Staff Reports
South Dakota reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, including one in Yankton County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, active cases continued to fall across the state, with the eight South Dakota counties in the Yankton area seeing dramatic declines.
Yankton County’s new COVID death was its 59th overall and first since March 18.
South Dakota’s death toll rose to 2,893, while active cases across the state dipped to 488.
Yankton County saw two new cases while active cases fell to five, the lowest level since last July 28.
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 41 (-2); new hospitalizations: 14;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• New Area S.D. Cases (12) — Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +2; Turner County, +1; Union County, +6; Yankton County, +2;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (31) — Bon Homme County, 1 (-18 from last week); Charles Mix County, 4 (-45); Clay County, 6 (-37); Douglas County, 0 (-6); Hutchinson County, 3 (-21); Turner County, 4 (-14); Union County, 8 (-21); Yankton County, 5 (-47).
Also, the DOH showed Bon Homme, Douglas and Yankton counties with low community spread; Charles Mix County at moderate spread; Clay, Hutchinson and Turner counties at substantial spread; and Union County at high spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.