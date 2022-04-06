Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. High 51F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.