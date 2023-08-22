PIERRE — South Dakota counties recently received $8.33 million to repair and rebuild culverts and small bridges on township and county secondary roads. The South Dakota State Legislature established the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund (RAIF) in 2021 to help counties and townships inventory their small structures, plan needed improvements, and pay for the cost of repair or replacement. Funds are distributed in proportion to the number of eligible culverts and small bridges in each county. Since its creation, RAIF has distributed $22.66 million.

 One more distribution of $8.33 million is authorized for July 2024.

