SIOUX FALLS — This July will be a pivotal point for the well‐being of many South Dakotans. Upon the launch of Medicaid’s new expansion plan, a vast number of people who did not previously qualify for health insurance will now be eligible to receive care — perhaps for the first time in their life.
Adults aged 19‐64 with an income up to 138% of the federal poverty level (and who are not otherwise eligible for or enrolled in another aid category or entitled to or enrolled in Medicare) will now be able to apply for coverage under Medicaid. Applications open on June 1, and the expansion rolls out on July 1.
“Starting July 1, over 42,000 of our friends and neighbors who are stuck in the middle of the coverage gap will be able to access affordable health care coverage. This is a win for community health centers and our patients,” says Shelly Ten Napel, CEO of the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD). “Extending coverage will help resource our work, enabling us to sustain care in some of the state’s most rural and frontier communities and expand needed services such as behavioral health and dental care.”
For current recipients of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), eligibility reviews are already underway. These individuals will be mailed a renewal application that must be filled out and sent back to continue their coverage. While many people will stay covered simply by submitting the form, others will be informed that they no longer qualify under current program guidelines, although some may become eligible after July 1 with Medicaid expansion.
Help is available for those who lose health insurance coverage or have questions. “As a navigator, I am part of a group of trained local professionals available in South Dakota to help answer general questions, help you complete an application, and help you find a health insurance plan that meets your individual needs,” says Penny Kelley, outreach and enrollment services program manager at CHAD.
Navigators are trained by the Marketplace to provide free, fair, impartial, and accurate information about health coverage options, answer questions, and help people enroll in a Marketplace plan, Medicaid, or CHIP. The Marketplace will help determine what coverage someone qualifies for, whether that’s Medicaid or a Marketplace plan with premium tax credits. Those eligible for Medicaid will have their applications sent to the state to review and confirm.
People who no longer qualify for Medicaid may be able to get health coverage through HealthCare.gov with savings. These plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, enrollees receive free preventive care services, such as vaccines and health screenings.
Enrolling in affordable health care is quick and easy. To find a trained professional to help navigate the process, visit www.GetCoveredSouthDakota.org or dial 2‐1‐1 today.
