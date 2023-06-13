SIOUX FALLS — This July will be a pivotal point for the well‐being of many South Dakotans. Upon the launch of Medicaid’s new expansion plan, a vast number of people who did not previously qualify for health insurance will now be eligible to receive care — perhaps for the first time in their life.

Adults aged 19‐64 with an income up to 138% of the federal poverty level (and who are not otherwise eligible for or enrolled in another aid category or entitled to or enrolled in Medicare) will now be able to apply for coverage under Medicaid. Applications open on June 1, and the expansion rolls out on July 1.

