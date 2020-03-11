100 Years Ago
Friday, March 12, 1920
• A proposition to set up a vegetable dehydrating plant in Yankton is under consideration by business interests here today. William Havens, representing a company which has a plant in Michigan City, one in Wisconsin and one in Chicago is here looking over prospects.
• In these days of progress it sometimes happens a new business gets opened up without brass band announcements. Down on Capitol street where once Ozzie Barney sold groceries, William Bloom, of Sioux City, has started the “Yankton Iron and Metal Co.”
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 12, 1945
• Just as soon as the proper adjustments can be made – which may be any time now – Yanktonians should be able to shut their eyes and imagine they are living in a seaport. And here’s why: By action of the board of directors of the Yankton Industrial Alcohol Corporation, the company’s plant here has been equipped with a real, honest-to-goodness “seagoing” steam whistle.
• The ice in the Missouri river here went out about 2 o’clock this morning, according to Jim Novak, who was on duty at the Meridian highway bridge toll house at the time. The breakup was without fuss. The ice here is light and well rotted by warm weather and melting snows and there is thought to be no danger of gorging at this time.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 12, 1970
• How would you react if you learned 1.7 million pounds of bombs ticketed for Vietnam were strewn practically at your doorstep by a train derailment? When it happened to the sleepy central Nebraska town of Aurora Wednesday, the citizens took almost a ho-hum attitude. Thirty-four box cars – 13 of them loaded with 750-pound bombs – left the tracks when a wheel malfunction caused the cars to pile up “like matchsticks,” according to one railroad spokesman. Damage was estimated at $1 million.
• “The Save Night Football” campaign being conducted by the Yankton Quarterback Club has met a generally good response in its first week of activity, according to Robert F. (Bob) Jones, co-chairman of the drive. “While March is not the best month for talking football, our club members have begun making calls to explain the urgency of the $1,200 goal if Yankton is to have night games at Crane Field this coming fall,” Jones said.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 12, 1995
• No paper
