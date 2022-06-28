Here is a schedule of upcoming activities for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area west of Yankton:
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
• 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.: WATERCRAFT — For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Please call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
• 3:30-5:00 p.m.: LOCKBOX — Race against teams to see who can unlock their mystery box first. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
• 7-7:30 p.m.: BIKE DECORATING — Decorate your bike for the Red, White, Blue Bike Parade. Meet at the Midway Beach Parking Lot.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m.: RED, WHITE, AND BLUE BIKE RIDE AND S’MORES — Show your patriotism on an evening bike ride followed by s’mores. Meet at Midway Beach Parking Lot.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m.: WATERCRAFT — For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m.: ARCHERY — For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Point Archery Range.
• 9 a.m.: MORNING STRETCH AND COFFEE — Join the naturalists for a little exercise followed by coffee. Meet at Gavin’s Beach Picnic Shelter #3
• 1:30-3 p.m.: HEAT TRANSFER T-SHIRTS: Bring your own light-colored T-shirt, color a design and the naturalist will press the design onto your T-shirt. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7-8:30 p.m.: RED, WHITE, and BLUE DUTCH OVEN COOKING — Join the naturalists for a Dutch Oven Demonstration and free samples. Meet at East Midway Picnic Shelter #6
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• 10:30 a.m.: NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE — Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
THURSDAY, JULY 7
• 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.: WATERCRAFT — For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
